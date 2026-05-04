Harry Styles and Zoe Kravitz Planning Two Weddings: 'Engaged' Couple Want Nuptials in New York and London Before Focusing on Starting Family

The ambitious plan was tied to Lenny Kravitz, Zoë’s father, and his downtown Manhattan base.

A source told Page Six: "I know for a fact Zoë would want to do something in New York because of her dad, so if anything it's going to be two weddings."

"Dad still lives in downtown (Manhattan). It could be at the Fouquet's Hotel. If she does two (weddings) it would be one in London and one in New York," the source continued. "She would do downtown over Brooklyn, because he likes downtown and she would do that for him."