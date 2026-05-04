Harry Styles and Zoe Kravitz Planning Two Weddings: 'Engaged' Couple Want Nuptials in New York and London Before Focusing on Starting Family
May 4 2026, Published 6:22 p.m. ET
Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz are planning on having two weddings, according to new claims.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the couple, who reportedly got engaged after eight months of dating, intend to organize two ceremonies in New York and London.
New York Wedding to Suit Lenny
The ambitious plan was tied to Lenny Kravitz, Zoë’s father, and his downtown Manhattan base.
A source told Page Six: "I know for a fact Zoë would want to do something in New York because of her dad, so if anything it's going to be two weddings."
"Dad still lives in downtown (Manhattan). It could be at the Fouquet's Hotel. If she does two (weddings) it would be one in London and one in New York," the source continued. "She would do downtown over Brooklyn, because he likes downtown and she would do that for him."
Styles Already Impressed His Future Father-in-Law
The insider added the British pop star already hit it off with American Woman singer Lenny, 61, saying: "I know Zoë put together the meeting with Harry and her father a while ago. They did a whole meet-and-greet. Obviously, Lenny loves Harry."
"One thing about Zoë, she will date whoever she wants, but if they’re not getting along with her dad, eventually they’re going to fall to the side," noted the insider.
Rumors of their engagement circulated after the actress was photographed kissing Styles in April while wearing a yellow gold bezel set cushion-cut diamond, estimated to be worth more at least $500,000.
'He Really Wants a Baby'
Sources close to Styles claimed he and Kravitz would have kids sooner rather than later.
“He really wants a baby. He’s been telling his friends that.”
RadarOnline.com recently told how the former One Direction singer is facing growing calls to consider a prenuptial agreement after splashing out on Kravitz's super expensive engagement ring.
One source familiar with the couple's circle has now told us: "There is a sense this relationship has moved quickly into serious territory, and with that comes practical conversations – particularly around finances and long-term protection."
Another added: "Those close to Harry are advising caution. When assets and public profiles reach this level, a pre-nup is seen as a sensible step rather than a cynical one."
Further claims suggest Styles is "deeply committed" to Kravitz.
One source said: "He is entirely devoted – the kind of devotion where he would do anything to make the relationship work."
Another described Kravitz as "incredibly happy and emotionally invested" in her relationship with Styles, adding: "She feels supported in a way that is steady and grounding."
Kravitz was previously married to Karl Glusman, with the pair separating after two years. She was also engaged to Channing Tatum, before their split in October 2024.
At the time, a source said: "The split is amicable. They realized they're at different stages in life."
As for Styles, he's spoken openly about his desire for meaningful relationships and a settled future.
In an interview on Apple Music's The Zane Lowe Show, he said: "I stop everything, then I get to decide what I want to bring back in. Like what are really the things that I want in my life?"