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EXCLUSIVE: Josh Duggar Brags About Inmate Calling Him a 'Real Deal Christian' Who 'Doesn't Even Say a Bad Word' in Jailhouse Email

Josh Duggar spoke about holding nightly prayers in jail.
Source: joshduggar/twitter; MEGA

Josh Duggar spoke about holding nightly prayers in jail.

May 4 2026, Published 5:50 p.m. ET

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Josh Duggar bragged to his wife, Anna, about hosting nightly prayer groups in jail after being found guilty on a child pornography charge, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

One month after his conviction and four months before he was sentenced to serve more than 12 years in federal prison, Josh, 38, sent an email to the mother of his children claiming that another inmate dubbed him a "real deal Christian."

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'He Doesn't Even Say a Bad Word'

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Josh Duggar said other inmates spoke positively about his Christian faith behind bars.
Source: RADAR

Josh Duggar said other inmates spoke positively about his Christian faith behind bars.

On January 20, 2022, the disgraced TLC alum raved about reading chapters from the Book of Psalms and studying devotionals as he sat in jail in Arkansas, before pointing out how his presence was affecting other inmates.

"I had 4 guys in the last 24 hours tell me that they were grateful for me leading nightly prayer," he wrote. "We had 11 guys last night!"

"Another guy came to me and said God convicted him of his actions and cussing after another couple guys were talking about how 'Josh is a real deal Christian, he doesn't even say a bad word and is always reading bible and encouraging others,'" he added.

Josh was found guilty in December 2021. He has maintained that he is innocent since his arrest.

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Josh Duggar's Political Aspirations

Josh Duggar once worked as a lobbyist and conservative activist.
Source: MEGA

Josh Duggar once worked as a lobbyist and conservative activist.

One month later, Josh told Anna in a separate email that he believed he was being called by God to pursue a career in politics after his legal drama eventually came to an end.

As Radar previously reported, the former reality television personality was once a conservative activist and a lobbyist. In 2008, he campaigned for Mike Huckabee, and four years later, he helped support Rick Santorum's 2012 presidential run.

In 2013, Josh additionally worked as the Executive Director of FRC Action, a legislative affiliate of Family Research Council, a pro-life and pro-marriage nonprofit.

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Josh Duggar said God was calling him to work in politics again.
Source: MEGA

Josh Duggar said God was calling him to work in politics again.

"The materialistic focus in my family is not balanced enough and I have been so focused on money," he said in a message sent to Anna in February 2022. "Like getting to next level on a video game financially, instead of taking a cruise, doing fun activities, traveling for missions, etc."

"I'm convinced God wants me to work in politics still. Specifically in criminal justice reform," the former 19 Kids and Counting star penned. "I ran to comfort of money and success instead of following God's clear call."

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Jim Bob Duggar's Rollercoaster Political Career

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Jim Bob Duggar lost a bid for a Senate seat in 2021.
Source: @duggarfam/Instagram

Jim Bob Duggar lost a bid for a Senate seat in 2021.

Jim Bob, 60, had an up and down political career of his own that came crashing down once and for all amid his eldest son's scandals and criminal conviction.

In the late '90s, he won an election to be on the Arkansas House of Representatives. He was also re-elected two years later. However, he lost a Senate bid in 2002 and in 2006.

Not to be deterred, Jim Bob made an attempt to revitalize his old political dreams in 2021. He tried again for a Senate seat, and reportedly spent over $40,000 on his campaign, but he lost after news of Josh's trial and guilty verdict went public

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