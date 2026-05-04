EXCLUSIVE: Josh Duggar Brags About Inmate Calling Him a 'Real Deal Christian' Who 'Doesn't Even Say a Bad Word' in Jailhouse Email

On January 20, 2022, the disgraced TLC alum raved about reading chapters from the Book of Psalms and studying devotionals as he sat in jail in Arkansas, before pointing out how his presence was affecting other inmates.

"I had 4 guys in the last 24 hours tell me that they were grateful for me leading nightly prayer," he wrote. "We had 11 guys last night!"

"Another guy came to me and said God convicted him of his actions and cussing after another couple guys were talking about how 'Josh is a real deal Christian, he doesn't even say a bad word and is always reading bible and encouraging others,'" he added.

Josh was found guilty in December 2021. He has maintained that he is innocent since his arrest.