Harry Styles Splashed Out 'Over Half a Million Dollars' on 'New Fiancée' Zoë Kravitz's 'Seriously Huge' Engagement Ring

And according to Ajay Anand, CEO of Rare Carat, its center stone could be anywhere from 10 to 12 carats in size, and worth as much as $800,000.

The "seriously huge" elongated cushion-cut diamond looks to be set in a yellow gold bezel, Anand told PageSix, giving it an “effortlessly chic, almost understated feel despite the sheer size of the stone."

Lorel Diamonds' Laura Taylor agrees with the cut of Kravitz’s ring, saying it could be worth up to $600,000.

She said: 'The bezel setting frames the diamond in yellow gold rather than using traditional claws, which gives the ring a cleaner and more modern feel. It also makes the stone feel more integrated into the overall design, rather than simply sitting on top of the band."