Harry Styles Splashed Out 'Over Half a Million Dollars' on 'New Fiancée' Zoë Kravitz's 'Seriously Huge' Engagement Ring
April 28 2026, Published 7:40 p.m. ET
Harry Styles splashed out "over half a million dollars" on "new fiancée" Zoë Kravitz's engagement ring, according to new claims, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Big Little Lies star, 37, wore the enormous sparkler while out and about in New York on Monday, April 27.
'Worth as Much as $800,000'
And according to Ajay Anand, CEO of Rare Carat, its center stone could be anywhere from 10 to 12 carats in size, and worth as much as $800,000.
The "seriously huge" elongated cushion-cut diamond looks to be set in a yellow gold bezel, Anand told PageSix, giving it an “effortlessly chic, almost understated feel despite the sheer size of the stone."
Lorel Diamonds' Laura Taylor agrees with the cut of Kravitz’s ring, saying it could be worth up to $600,000.
She said: 'The bezel setting frames the diamond in yellow gold rather than using traditional claws, which gives the ring a cleaner and more modern feel. It also makes the stone feel more integrated into the overall design, rather than simply sitting on top of the band."
Harry Styles 'Would Jump Off A Cliff For' Zoë Kravitz
Kravitz was previously engaged to Channing Tatum, who proposed with a McCormack-designed elongated cushion-cut diamond ring estimated to be worth $500,000. The pair never made it down the aisle, calling it off in 2024 after three years.
She was also married to Karl Glusman; her 2018 engagement to the Nocturnal Animals actor went largely unnoticed for months until she casually confirmed the news in a magazine interview.
Styles. 32, and Kravitz, 37, have been together for less than a year, but sources have told the singer "would jump off a cliff for her," and the bride-to-be is on "cloud nine."
'Harry And Lenny Bonded Almost Instantly'
Radar previously told how Styles has hugely impressed his future father-in-law, music icon Lenny Kravitz.
Lenny, 61, got to know the actress' new guy pretty quickly, with the lovebirds joining the rock star for lunch in New York in September.
"Harry and Lenny bonded almost instantly, probably because they have that shared language of music," claimed the source. "It's more than that, though. They really have a very similar outlook on life."
When Styles announced his latest album, Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally, the iconic musician was one of the first people to show support online.
"Lenny loves how happy Harry makes his daughter," dished the insider. "Harry seems to ground her in a way no other guy has ever been able to."
The source added, “Lenny has had great relationships with all her exes, but there's no one so far that he's connected with the way he has with Harry. He really thinks Zoë has found a gem."
In May, Styles will kick off his Together, Together tour, which pals said is aptly formatted so that he can spend less time traveling and more time with Kravitz.
Much to Lenny's joy, insiders explained, Styles worked an engagement into the schedule, too.
Said the source: "Lenny is thrilled at the idea of having Harry as a son-in-law."