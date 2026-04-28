Diddy's Latest Legal Drama: Sean Combs Shuts Down Music Producer's Shock Allegations After Troubled Rapper Is Accused of 'Sexual Battery and False Imprisonment'

The defense argues that any alleged damages may have been caused “in whole or in part” by Hay himself or by third parties, effectively shifting blame back onto the accuser.

In a particularly striking portion of the filing, Combs' attorneys also raise the issue of consent, asserting the conduct at the center of the lawsuit was not unwelcome and was, in fact, “welcomed” by the plaintiff, a claim that directly challenges the foundation of Hay’s case.

The response further disputes key allegations such as false imprisonment, arguing there was no unlawful confinement and that any actions taken were legally justified.

Combs' legal team also questions the severity of the alleged harm, claiming Hay did not suffer the level of emotional distress required to support his claims while raising potential statute of limitations issues and seeking to limit any potential damages.