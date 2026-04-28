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Diddy's Latest Legal Drama: Sean Combs Shuts Down Music Producer's Shock Allegations After Troubled Rapper Is Accused of 'Sexual Battery and False Imprisonment'

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Sean Combs is fighting back new claims of sexual assault.

April 28 2026, Published 7:30 p.m. ET

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Sean 'Diddy' Combs is aggressively pushing back against a civil lawsuit filed by music producer and publicist Jonathan Hay, RadarOnline.com can confirm, issuing a sweeping denial of all allegations as his legal troubles continue to grow across multiple fronts.

According to court documents obtained by Radar, Combs' attorneys filed a formal response on April 24, 2026, rejecting the claims outlined in Hay’s First Amended Complaint and insisting the plaintiff is not entitled to any damages.

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Music Producer and Publicist Sues Sean 'Diddy' Combs

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Combs' legal issues continue to mount up.

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In the filing, Combs, along with several of his affiliated companies, including Combs Enterprises, Daddy's House Recordings, and Bad Boy Records, denies “each and every” allegation, maintaining Hay was not harmed by any actions attributed to the disgraced music mogul or his business entities.

Hay didn't come forward until 2025, but his lawsuit claims the alleged misconduct dates back years. Hay has accused Combs and his associates of false imprisonment, physical confrontation, and emotional distress, alleging in a police report that he was subjected to sexual battery in both 2020 and 2021. He is now seeking damages, claiming lasting harm.

But the troubled rapper's legal team is doing more than denying the claims; they are actively going on offense.

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Sean 'Diddy' Combs Responds to Shock Allegations

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Combs attorney filed a response to allegations filed in a lawsuit by Jonathan Hay.

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The defense argues that any alleged damages may have been caused “in whole or in part” by Hay himself or by third parties, effectively shifting blame back onto the accuser.

In a particularly striking portion of the filing, Combs' attorneys also raise the issue of consent, asserting the conduct at the center of the lawsuit was not unwelcome and was, in fact, “welcomed” by the plaintiff, a claim that directly challenges the foundation of Hay’s case.

The response further disputes key allegations such as false imprisonment, arguing there was no unlawful confinement and that any actions taken were legally justified.

Combs' legal team also questions the severity of the alleged harm, claiming Hay did not suffer the level of emotional distress required to support his claims while raising potential statute of limitations issues and seeking to limit any potential damages.

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Jonathan Hay Claims He Suffered Emotional Distress

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Combs has shifted the blame on to Hay.

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The latest filing comes as Combs continues to face mounting scrutiny tied to multiple legal battles.

As Radar previously reported, the embattled mogul has already defended himself against explosive allegations connected to his so-called "freak-off" parties, with his legal team arguing the events were “choreographed sexual performances” rather than criminal conduct.

More recently, Combs also made headlines after reportedly seeking a presidential pardon, a request that was ultimately rejected by President Trump following a personal letter, further complicating his legal landscape.

Now, in the Hay lawsuit, Combs appears to be relying on a familiar legal strategy, denying wrongdoing while reframing the narrative around consent, responsibility, and lack of harm.

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Sean 'Diddy' Combs Faces Multiple Legal Battles

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Combs, here with ex Cassie Venruta, claimed his 'freak-offs' where choreographed in latest appeal documents.

The filing makes clear he is prepared to fight the case head-on.

Combs has formally demanded a jury trial, signaling the high-profile dispute could ultimately play out in open court if it is not resolved beforehand.

With multiple legal challenges unfolding simultaneously, the case is shaping up to be another major battle for Comb as pressure surrounding his past conduct continues to intensify.

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