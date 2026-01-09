Diddy Denied! Trump Rejects Jailed Sex Beast's Pardon Plea After Receiving Personal Letter
Jan. 9 2026, Published 5:30 p.m. ET
Sean 'Diddy' Combs hopes for a presidential pardon went up in smoke after Donald Trump revealed he received a request from the incarcerated pervert and has no plans to give him any relief, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The president, 79, boasted to the New York Times in an article published on Thursday, January 9, that Combs, 56, “asked me for a pardon,” which came “through a letter," saying he was not considering the pardon proposition in the least.
'Would You Like to See the Letter?
When the publication asked Trump when Combs sent the letter, he teased, "Oh, would you like to see that letter?" but never produced it.
The Commander-in-Chief previously bragged on October 6, 2025, that he received a pardon request from Combs.
"A lot of people have asked me for pardons," he told reporters during an Oval Office session.
"I call him Puff Daddy, [he] has asked me for a pardon," Trump blurted out without elaborating on the circumstances.
The disgraced music mogul was found guilty in July 2025 on two federal counts of transportation to engage in prostitution.
However, the jury acquitted Combs of the far more serious charges of s-- trafficking and racketeering conspiracy, related to his infamous s-- and drug-fueled "freak-offs."
The I'll Be Missing You artist was sentenced to 50 months in prison in October 2025, but he won't serve the full term, as he's getting credit for time served behind bars following his September 2024 arrest.
Combs was originally due to be released from FCI Fort Dix in May 2028, but got hit with violating an alcohol rule. His new release date is June 4, 2028.
Combs Bragged 'The Deal's Already Done'
Radar previously reported shortly after he arrived at FCI Fort Dix in late October 2025, Combs was allegedly boasting to fellow inmates that a pardon was coming his way because Trump "owes him one."
"Diddy's been telling anyone who'll listen that Trump's got his back. He's saying the deal's already done – that the paperwork is just a matter of timing. People in here are starting to ask what kind of leverage he could possibly have over a man like Trump," one source claimed.
A second insider added, "The talk inside is that Diddy knows something about Trump's past, and that's why he's so confident he will step in and grant him early release. Whether it's true or not, that's what's spreading. The fact that Trump hasn't ruled it out publicly only fuels it more."
Trump Said He Would 'Look at the Facts'
While White House insiders vehemently dismissed the idea that Combs had any leverage over Trump, it appears the Bad Boy Records founder was all hot air about getting a pardon.
When the rapper's trial began in early May 2025, Trump was asked about whether he would consider pardoning Combs.
The Commander-in-Chief said at the time he would "look at the facts," and "If I think someone was mistreated, it wouldn't matter whether they like me or don't," referring to how Combs turned on the tycoon after he began his successful run for the presidency as a Republican in 2015.
'When I Ran for Office, He Was Very Hostile'
"I was very friendly with him. I got along with him great, and he seemed like a nice guy," Trump told NewsMax in 2024 about his relationship with Combs before entering politics.
He added, "I didn’t know him well. But when I ran for office, he was very hostile," adding that Combs' critical comments about him would make granting a pardon "more difficult to do."