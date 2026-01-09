Diddy Denied! Trump Rejects Jailed Sex Beast's Pardon Plea After Receiving Personal Letter

When the publication asked Trump when Combs sent the letter, he teased, "Oh, would you like to see that letter?" but never produced it.

The Commander-in-Chief previously bragged on October 6, 2025, that he received a pardon request from Combs.

"A lot of people have asked me for pardons," he told reporters during an Oval Office session.

"I call him Puff Daddy, [he] has asked me for a pardon," Trump blurted out without elaborating on the circumstances.

The disgraced music mogul was found guilty in July 2025 on two federal counts of transportation to engage in prostitution.

However, the jury acquitted Combs of the far more serious charges of s-- trafficking and racketeering conspiracy, related to his infamous s-- and drug-fueled "freak-offs."

The I'll Be Missing You artist was sentenced to 50 months in prison in October 2025, but he won't serve the full term, as he's getting credit for time served behind bars following his September 2024 arrest.

Combs was originally due to be released from FCI Fort Dix in May 2028, but got hit with violating an alcohol rule. His new release date is June 4, 2028.