JD Vance Assassination Fears Erupt: Veep Pulls Out of TPUSA Event With Erika Kirk Days After 'Lunatic' Shooter Tried to Kill Trump and Administration During WHCD
April 28 2026, Published 7:20 p.m. ET
With the political world still reeling after yet another attempt on President Trump's life, security for all lawmakers is being reexamined, RadarOnline.com can report.
Already, fears of a follow-up attempt are being blamed for Vice President JD Vance's cancellation of a planned appearance at a Turning Point, USA event later this week with Erika Kirk.
JD Vance Changes Plans
Vance was scheduled to appear at a Turning Point USA campus tour event at Iowa State University on Thursday, April 30; however, after this weekend's alleged assassination attempt at the White House Correspondents' Dinner, those plans have changed.
On Monday, April 28, the conservative organization founded by Charlie Kirk announced that Vance, who was scheduled to attend the event with Erika, had to cancel due to what it called "unexpected congressional votes" in Washington, D.C.
Organizers said they tried to reschedule the event for later in the semester, but Iowa State officials could not settle on a new date because students are soon to take their final exams.
Turning Point is hoping to host the event again in the fall.
Threats Against Erika Kirk
Of course, if there's anyone who knows about pulling out at the last moment, it's Erika, who canceled a similar event earlier this month at the University of Georgia, also scheduled with Vance, after receiving some security concerns of her own.
And it seems many ticket holders followed Erika's lead, as Vance was ridiculed for the ensuing low turnout to his solo outing.
TPUSA spokesman Andrew Kolvet addressed the unexpected change directly from the stage, telling attendees Erika had been forced to withdraw for safety reasons.
"For those of you wondering why I don't have really flowing, long, blonde hair right now, I'm on stage here instead of our friend Erica Kirk, because unfortunately, she has received some very serious threats in her direction, which is terrible," Kolvet said, per Mediaite.
"It's a terrible reflection on the state of reality and the state of the country," he added.
Not-So-Secure Security Team
A week later, the security team hired to ensure Erika's safety reportedly confessed they weren't equipped to "protect her life."
According to Us Weekly, "The specific threats were targeting her and her ability to get to and from the event. Her security team felt that they could not protect her life.
"So as you can imagine, for a mother of two young kids who just lost her husband in the way that she did, she felt that she had to take her security team’s advice. I think anybody would."
The Show Must Go On
But the show did go on with Vance, who acknowledged the situation during his remarks, revealing that Erika's absence nearly forced the event to be called off entirely.
"First of all, I love Erika, and I know that she did get some threats," the vice president said at the time.
"And, you know, about two hours ago, I was a little worried that we were going to have to cancel the event because Erika was not going to be able to come, and she was very worried about it.
"And I talked to the Secret Service, and obviously these guys do a very good job, and I said, 'You know what? Let's let Erika do what she needs to do for herself and her family. I'm sure Andrew will fill in, and let's go make this an amazing event.'"