JD Vance Assassination Fears Erupt: Veep Pulls Out of TPUSA Event With Erika Kirk Days After 'Lunatic' Shooter Tried to Kill Trump and Administration During WHCD

Of course, if there's anyone who knows about pulling out at the last moment, it's Erika, who canceled a similar event earlier this month at the University of Georgia, also scheduled with Vance, after receiving some security concerns of her own.

And it seems many ticket holders followed Erika's lead, as Vance was ridiculed for the ensuing low turnout to his solo outing.

TPUSA spokesman Andrew Kolvet addressed the unexpected change directly from the stage, telling attendees Erika had been forced to withdraw for safety reasons.

"For those of you wondering why I don't have really flowing, long, blonde hair right now, I'm on stage here instead of our friend Erica Kirk, because unfortunately, she has received some very serious threats in her direction, which is terrible," Kolvet said, per Mediaite.

"It's a terrible reflection on the state of reality and the state of the country," he added.