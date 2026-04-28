EXCLUSIVE: King Charles 'Disgusted and Revolted' by Donald Trump's 'Alzheimer's-Fueled Ramblings' As Soon as Monarch Touched Down for US Visit

The monarch, 77, was greeted by Trump, 79, alongside Queen Camilla , 78, and Melania Trump , 56, on the South Lawn of the White House on Monday, April 17, marking the start of a high-profile US state visit.

King Charles was left unsettled within moments of arriving at the White House as Donald Trump launched into a series of remarks that have prompted fresh concern among observers about his coherence and state of mind, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Trump launched into a series of disjointed remarks during the greeting, according to insiders.

One source told us: "There was an immediate sense of discomfort in the initial interaction – mainly because of Trump's ramblings. Charles has privately said the tone appeared disjointed, moving rapidly between topics in a way that left little room for structured dialogue.

"He would be disgusted and revolted at the prospect someone could be running a country while spouting Alzheimer's-fueled ramblings."

The insider added: "Among some observers, there is growing unease about whether these kinds of exchanges reflect a broader issue.

"While it is not for aides to make clinical judgments, there are quiet conversations about whether cognitive strain or decline could be a factor. Charles is a very intelligent man, and aides say he has expressed fears Trump is secretly nursing a dementia diagnosis."