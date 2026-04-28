EXCLUSIVE: King Charles 'Disgusted and Revolted' by Donald Trump's 'Alzheimer's-Fueled Ramblings' As Soon as Monarch Touched Down for US Visit
April 28 2026, Published 7:00 p.m. ET
King Charles was left unsettled within moments of arriving at the White House as Donald Trump launched into a series of remarks that have prompted fresh concern among observers about his coherence and state of mind, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The monarch, 77, was greeted by Trump, 79, alongside Queen Camilla, 78, and Melania Trump, 56, on the South Lawn of the White House on Monday, April 17, marking the start of a high-profile US state visit.
'Trump is Secretly Nursing a Dementia Diagnosis'
One source told us: "There was an immediate sense of discomfort in the initial interaction – mainly because of Trump's ramblings. Charles has privately said the tone appeared disjointed, moving rapidly between topics in a way that left little room for structured dialogue.
"He would be disgusted and revolted at the prospect someone could be running a country while spouting Alzheimer's-fueled ramblings."
The insider added: "Among some observers, there is growing unease about whether these kinds of exchanges reflect a broader issue.
"While it is not for aides to make clinical judgments, there are quiet conversations about whether cognitive strain or decline could be a factor. Charles is a very intelligent man, and aides say he has expressed fears Trump is secretly nursing a dementia diagnosis."
Lip Reader Details Awkward Opening Exchange
According to lip reader Nicola Hickling, Trump opened his chat with Charles by referencing the latest assassination attempt against him, at this month's White House Correspondents' Dinner.
The president said: "This shooting... ." Charles appeared to respond cautiously, saying, "I'd rather not stand about here too long. I feel I shouldn't be here."
Trump then asked if the King was all right, adding: "It's not a good thing." He also, according to Hickling, said: "I wasn't prepared, but now I am prepared."
The exchange reportedly shifted abruptly to international affairs. Trump rambled: "So right now, I am talking to Putin. He wants war."
But Charles attempted to defer the discussion, replying: "We will discuss that later."
The President's 'Incoherent Ramblings'
Trump continued: "I've got a feeling… if he did what he said, he will wipe out the population." The King again sought to move on, saying: "Another time."
A second source close to the visit said: "Charles' concern over Trump's health is not tied to any single remark but the pattern of the way he talks – the sudden pivots, the heightened language, the sense of urgency and, frankly, his incoherent ramblings. These are the kinds of signals that have already prompted questions behind closed doors about Trump's mental state."
The conversation then turned to more routine matters, with Trump gesturing toward developments at the White House.
He reportedly told Charles: "You can see right through there. Right the way through to the ballroom. Would you like to see?"
Charles responded lightly: "I'm sure you shall show us." Trump replied: "That's right, you're right."
Routine Engagements Amid Health Speculation
Following the greeting, the royal party attended tea in the Green Room before touring the White House grounds, including the beehive installed near the Kitchen Garden created by Michelle Obama in 2009.
The engagement was followed by a garden party at the British ambassador's residence on Embassy Row, ahead of a formal welcome ceremony and state dinner scheduled for Tuesday.
Concerns about Trump's health have long been discussed by medical observers, citing his speech patterns, abrupt topic shifts, and public appearances as signs he may be secretly suffering illnesses such as Alzheimer's disease.
Particular attention has been paid to a recurring visible bruise on his hand, prompting speculation about underlying health issues.
Experts stress there is no confirmed diagnosis, but have admitted such signs can fuel debate about possible cognitive decline or other age-related conditions.