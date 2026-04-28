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Home > Celebrity > Michael Jackson

Michael Jackson's Cause of Death Revisited — As Fans Flock to See King of Pop's Controversial Biopic

picture of Michael Jackson
Source: MEGA

The new Michael Jackson movie has thrown fresh spotlight onto how the iconic singer passed away in 2009.

April 28 2026, Published 6:45 p.m. ET

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Michael Jackson's new biopic has sparked fresh interest in how the King of Pop died, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The controversial movie has become a box office hit, despite its creators failing to include any of the child abuse accusations that marred the Thriller singer's career.

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Michael Jackson Died Of 'Acute Propofol Intoxication'

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picture of Michael Jackson
Source: MEGA

Jackson's cause of death was revealed in his autopsy report made available to the public.

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His nephew Jaafar Jackson, who is the son of Michael’s sibling Jermaine Jackson, brings the pop icon back to life and also lends his own vocal tones to the film's music elements.

After the biopic's success, his 2009 death is once again in the spotlight, as well as the individuals deemed responsible for his passing.

The singer's official autopsy report says the coroner determined Jackson died of "acute propofol intoxication."

He was only 50-years-old at the time of his passing, and his place of death was listed as the hospital in Los Angeles.

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Dr. Conrad Murray Guilty Of Involuntary Manslaughter

picture of michael jackson and dr. conrad murray
Source: mega

Dr. Conrad Murray was convicted of involuntary manslaughter for giving Jackson deadly amounts of propofol.

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His doctor, Conrad Murray, was later found guilty of involuntary manslaughter by a jury in Los Angeles.

Prosecutors alleged Murray "was an incompetent physician who used an anesthetic called Propofol without the proper safeguards," but the defense argued that Jackson perished from a drug overdose.

It was reported Murray allegedly gave Jackson the drug to sleep, describing it as "a fast-acting hospital sedative, administered intravenously and used before anesthetics. It was first used widely in the late 1980s."

According to other sources, the Beat It hitmaker was also using other drugs, reportedly "Valium, lorazepam, and midazolam."

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Michael Jackson 'Never Woke Up'

Picture of michael jackson
Source: MEGA

The 'Thriller' singer died in his sleep.

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On June 27, 2009, Mur­ray was in­ter­viewed by two de­tect­ives from the Los Angeles Po­lice De­part­ment shortly after Jack­son's death.

Dur­ing the in­ter­view, which took place at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Mar­ina del Rey, Mur­ray de­scribed the long hours dur­ing which he tried in vain to get Jack­son to sleep with the aid of drugs oth­er than propo­fol, the sur­gic­al an­es­thet­ic that ul­ti­mately caused his death,

The L.A. Times reported: "Around 10:40 a.m., Murray gave Jackson 25 milligrams of propofol that had been diluted with lidocaine. Jackson was finally able to get to sleep.

"Unfortunately, he never woke up. Murray said that he left the room for roughly two minutes to use the restroom, and returned to discover that Jackson had stopped breathing."

Murray served two years in prison and was released in 2013, although his original sentence was four years. He maintained his innocence, telling CNN in 2013 that he was "in the wrong place at the wrong time."

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picture of paris jackson
Source: MEGA

Jackson's daughter, Paris, and distanced herself from the movie about her father.

The new movie, simply called Michael, staged its world premiere earlier this month, but not all of his family is on board with the project.

Jackson's daughter Paris, 28, said the film "didn’t sit right" when she read the script and wanted no part in its production.

She ranted: "It didn't sit right with me, and when they didn’t address it, I moved on with my life. Not my monkeys, not my circus. God bless and god speed."

In another video, she also clarified that she "wasn’t involved at all" after Colman Domingo, who plays her grandfather Joe Jackson, said they’d "chatted briefly" about the film.

Paris said she'd only met Domingo twice – once at a birthday party and then at a charity event, which she described as "hella brief interactions."

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