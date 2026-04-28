Michael Jackson's Cause of Death Revisited — As Fans Flock to See King of Pop's Controversial Biopic

His nephew Jaafar Jackson, who is the son of Michael’s sibling Jermaine Jackson, brings the pop icon back to life and also lends his own vocal tones to the film's music elements.

After the biopic's success, his 2009 death is once again in the spotlight, as well as the individuals deemed responsible for his passing.

The singer's official autopsy report says the coroner determined Jackson died of "acute propofol intoxication."

He was only 50-years-old at the time of his passing, and his place of death was listed as the hospital in Los Angeles.