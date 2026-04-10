'She Knows What Her Father Did': Paris Jackson Now Believes Allegations Against 'Thriller' star Dad Michael Jackson After Siding with Families of Alleged Victims

But after strengthening ties with the Cascios family, whose children Dominic and Aldo were snapped being cuddled by the King of Pop in unearthed pictures, she now believes that the stories about her father being a pedophile are likely true. according to sources close to the alleged victims' family — who recently filed a lawsuit against Jackson's Estate.

Paris will reportedly "go public" with her thoughts when she feels ready.

A source told The Daily Mail: "Paris has stayed in touch with the Cascio family and she is especially close with their mother, Connie.

"There have been some very candid conversations over the years between Paris and the Cascio family and, based upon those, Paris knows exactly what her father did."