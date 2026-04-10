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Home > News > Paris Jackson

'She Knows What Her Father Did': Paris Jackson Now Believes Allegations Against 'Thriller' star Dad Michael Jackson After Siding with Families of Alleged Victims

Picture of paris and Michael Jackson
Source: MEGA

Paris Jackson has sided with father Michael's alleged victims and now believes their claims, according to sources.

April 10 2026, Published 8:07 a.m. ET

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Paris Jackson has grown close to her father's alleged victims and now believes their lurid claims against the Thriller singer, according to new claims.

RadarOnline.com can reveal Paris, 26, has previously downplayed stories linking her late father Michael Jackson to allegations of sexual abuse, saying she doesn't believe her "kind-hearted" father could have carried out such attacks and denounced those suggestions as "lies."

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'Ready To Go Public'

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picture of Paris Jackson
Source: MEGA

Paris is ready to go public on her change of stance towards father, say insiders.

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But after strengthening ties with the Cascios family, whose children Dominic and Aldo were snapped being cuddled by the King of Pop in unearthed pictures, she now believes that the stories about her father being a pedophile are likely true. according to sources close to the alleged victims' family — who recently filed a lawsuit against Jackson's Estate.

Paris will reportedly "go public" with her thoughts when she feels ready.

A source told The Daily Mail: "Paris has stayed in touch with the Cascio family and she is especially close with their mother, Connie.

"There have been some very candid conversations over the years between Paris and the Cascio family and, based upon those, Paris knows exactly what her father did."

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Drifting Away From Father

picture of michael jackson
Source: MEGA

Paris had a tattoo removed which referenced her father and distanced herself from his movie biopic.

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The insider adds: "This will come out officially from Paris in time but it's going to come out when Paris wants it to come out."

In recent years, Paris has erased some tattoos on her body which reference Jackson, including a logo based on his initials which she had on her finger in 2016.

A large tattoo of Jackson's face on her arm, also inked in 2016 – taken from the cover of his 1991 Dangerous album – now has a fat, ridged scar, apparently from self-harming, running across it.

And last summer, Paris distanced herself from the new Jackson biopic, called Michael, which is released on April 24.

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'It Didn't Sit Right With Me'

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Source: MEGA

Paris wasn't happy with the script.

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She posted on social media: "I read one of the first drafts of the script and gave my notes about what was dishonest/didn't sit right with me, and when they didn't address it, I moved on with my life. Not my monkeys, not my circus. God bless and God speed."

She expanded her comments on Instagram, saying: "So I just butted out and left it alone because it's not my project. They're going to make whatever they're going to make.

"A big reason why I haven't said anything up until this point is because I know a lot of you guys (the fans) are gonna be happy with it.

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picture of paris jackson
Source: MEGA

Paris said there were a lot of 'full-blown lies' in film.

"A big section of the film panders to a very specific section of my dad's fandom that still lives in the fantasy and they're gonna be happy with it."

That implied that what she'd seen of the film presented a version of events, presumably around the alleged abuse of Jordan Chandler, with which she didn't agree.

She went on: "The narrative is being controlled and there's a lot of inaccuracy and there's a lot of just full-blown lies. At the end of the day, that doesn't really fly with me. Go enjoy it. Do whatever. Leave me out of it."

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