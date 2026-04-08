Michael Jackson Spent Time With 'Young Male Hollywood Star' in Bed at London Hotel, Former Colleague Claims
April 8 2026, Published 3:20 p.m. ET
The controversial life of Michael Jackson once again is under the spotlight due to his upcoming biopic, Michael, and more stories about the iconic singer are coming out, including one notable incident involving a young Hollywood star, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
According to one of Jackson's former colleagues, British journalist Jonathan Margolis, Jackson's apparent innocence was on display during one night at the Lanesborough Hotel in London.
'I Left the Two of Them Tucked Up in the Enormous Bed'
".... Late one night, there was a knock on the huge double doors. I answered it to see a young male Hollywood star half Michael's age, then 42," Margolis claimed. "I felt I was now free to get the Tube home, so I left the two of them tucked up in the enormous bed, both studiously reading comics – and at least two metres horizontally apart."
Margolis, who spent plenty of time with the King of Pop, opened up about many moments with Jackson, especially the side his adoring fans never got to see.
"Another time, sat next to him at a Thanksgiving dinner, we got to talking about newspaper coverage of him," the journalist recalled. "'What I always wanted to know,' he said, 'is why do they call me Wacko Jacko? I just don't get it.'
"That was a tricky one to answer. I swerved it, saying it’s down to page design; on a tabloid page in large type, I said, 'wacko'' happens to be the same length as 'Jacko.'"
Michael Jackson Was 'Asexual'?
Jackson, who died in 2009, received brutally negative coverage while alive, and even more so while dead, as many have come forward to accuse the Bad singer of sexual abuse.
Matgolis revealed: "My position has always been that I rather liked Jackson and am surprised and saddened by the allegations, as I thought he was, if anything, asexual – any adult side to him crushed by his celebrity from the age of five and his overbearing father.
"If what I witnessed was for real – a big if, I grant – his childlike persona, which is the basis of the case for his defense, could have been genuine."
He added: "I suspect the final verdict of history will be that Jackson was desperately troubled and, as a result, his behavior was unacceptable and unchecked."
In February, four adult siblings filed a suit against Jackson's estate and his companies, claiming the hitmaker sexually abused them as children and that they were victims of sex trafficking.
Four Adult Siblings Accuse Michael Jackson of Sexual Abuse
Jackson is accused of being "a serial child predator who, over the course of more than a decade, drugged, raped, and sexually assaulted each of the Plaintiffs, beginning when some of them were as young as seven or eight," the lawsuit claims.
The siblings claim they met Jackson via their father, who worked at a luxury hotel the Beat It hitmaker frequented. Named in the suit were The Michael Jackson Co. and various individuals associated with the late King of Pop's estate, trust, and production companies.
According to the lawsuit, Jackson won the family's trust with gifts and financial support before grooming them by isolating them from other adults. The siblings were allegedly plied with alcohol and drugs, exposed to pornography, and sexually abused one by one over a prolonged period.
Marty Singer, who represents Jackson's estate, labeled the lawsuit a "desperate money grab" and "transparent forum-shopping tactic in their scheme to obtain hundreds of millions of dollars from Michael’s estate and companies."
Biopic Drama
While it is unclear if Jackson's biopic will include sexual abuse allegations against him, his sister, Janet, is said to have been left sick after watching the film at a private screening in Los Angeles for about 60 family members.
A source claimed, "As they stood up, cheering the movie, Janet began criticizing it. She was like, 'No! This is horrible. They are doing a disservice.'"
Jackson's 28-year-old daughter, Paris, has also been clear with her disgust, previously raging, "I just prefer honesty over sales and monetary gain."