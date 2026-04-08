Michael Jackson Spent Time With 'Young Male Hollywood Star' in Bed at London Hotel, Former Colleague Claims

According to one of Jackson's former colleagues, British journalist Jonathan Margolis , Jackson's apparent innocence was on display during one night at the Lanesborough Hotel in London.

The controversial life of Michael Jackson once again is under the spotlight due to his upcoming biopic , Michael, and more stories about the iconic singer are coming out, including one notable incident involving a young Hollywood star, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

".... Late one night, there was a knock on the huge double doors. I answered it to see a young male Hollywood star half Michael's age, then 42," Margolis claimed. "I felt I was now free to get the Tube home, so I left the two of them tucked up in the enormous bed, both studiously reading comics – and at least two metres horizontally apart."

Margolis, who spent plenty of time with the King of Pop, opened up about many moments with Jackson, especially the side his adoring fans never got to see.

"Another time, sat next to him at a Thanksgiving dinner, we got to talking about newspaper coverage of him," the journalist recalled. "'What I always wanted to know,' he said, 'is why do they call me Wacko Jacko? I just don't get it.'

"That was a tricky one to answer. I swerved it, saying it’s down to page design; on a tabloid page in large type, I said, 'wacko'' happens to be the same length as 'Jacko.'"