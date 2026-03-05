Michael Jackson Accused of Child Sex Trafficking by Four Siblings in Bombshell New Lawsuit 17 Years After His Death

The late pop star, who died in 2009, is accused of being "a serial child predator who, over the course of more than a decade, drugged, raped, and sexually assaulted each of the Plaintiffs, beginning when some of them were as young as seven or eight," their lawsuit claims.

Four adult siblings have filed suit against Michael Jackson 's estate and his companies, claiming Wacko Jacko sexually abused them as children and that they were victims of s-- trafficking, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Four siblings made the bombshell claims against the singer.

Brothers Edward, Dominic, and Aldo Cascio, and their sister, Marie-Nicole Porte, filed the lawsuit on February 27 in California federal court.

The siblings claim they met Jackson via their father, who worked at a hotel the singer frequented.

Names in the suit were The Michael Jackson Co. and various individuals associated with the late King of Pop's estate, trust, and production companies.

The filing sensationally alleges child sex trafficking, negligence, intentional infliction of emotional distress, negligent hiring, fraud, and breach of contract.

The foursome is asking for unspecified compensatory and punitive damages.