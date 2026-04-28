The One With the Big Paycheck: 'Friends' Icon Lisa Kudrow Reveals Jaw-Dropping Amount Stars Still Earn in Residuals Two Decades After Show Ended

Kudrow, 62, Jennifer Aniston , Courteney Cox , David Schwimmer , and Matt LeBlanc, are all still raking in a staggering $20 million a year each, more than two decades after the cast last appeared on the iconic NBC sitcom. Matthew Perry , who played Chandler Bing, tragically died in 2023 from a ketamine overdose.

Lisa Kudrow dropped a bombshell about how much money she and the five living lead cast members of Friends still earn, nearly 22 years after the sitcom came to an end, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The stars of 'Friends' still earn $20 million annually thanks to their percentage ownership in the show.

By Seasons 7 and 8, their salaries skyrocketed to a jaw-dropping $750,000 per episode, before the final two seasons saw the six stars cash in on a record-smashing $1 million per episode deal, as well as a two percent share of the show's syndication profits, which results in the massive paychecks today.

After the show exploded into a ratings juggernaut for NBC, the cast famously united and negotiated as a powerhouse group, locking in a $75,000-per-episode payday starting in Season 3.

When asked by the Times of London why she is still making that kind of money annually without having to lift a finger, Kudrow joked, "Because Phoebe Buffay was so great?" while referring to her character.

Kudrow noted that the workplace was more "brutal" for the actresses due to the show's mostly male writing staff.

“Don’t forget we were recording in front of a live audience of 400, and if you messed up one of these writers’ lines or it didn’t get the perfect response, they could be like, ‘Can’t the b---- f------ read? She’s not even trying. She f----- up my line," she claimed.

"And we know that back in the room the guys would be up late discussing their sexual fantasies about Jennifer and Courteney. It was intense," Kudrow shared about the writers' room.

The Easy A star said she didn't let it get to her, explaining, "Oh, it could be brutal, but these guys — and it was mostly men in there — were sitting up until 3 a.m. trying to write the show, so my attitude was, ‘Say what you like about me behind my back because then it doesn’t matter.'"