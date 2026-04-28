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Home > Celebrity > Sandra Bullock

Sandra Bullock Vows She Won't 'Sacrifice' Time With Her Two Kids Amid Acting Comeback Nearly Three Years After Partner Bryan Randall's Death

Sandra Bullock is back at acting after a hiatus following her partner's death.
Source: MEGA

Sandra Bullock is back at acting after a hiatus following her partner's death.

April 28 2026, Published 5:52 p.m. ET

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Sandra Bullock is determined to put her kids first as she makes her grand return to acting nearly three years after her longtime partner Bryan Randall tragically passed away.

As the premiere for Bullock and costar Nicole Kidman's highly-anticipated sequel to Practical Magic approaches, the Blind Side actress, 61, confirmed her two kids, Louis, 16, and Laila, 12, were at the forefront of her mind, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

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'I'm Not Going to Sacrifice My Children's Time'

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Sandra Bullock said she planned filming 'Practical Magic 2' around her kids' schedules.
Source: MEGA

Sandra Bullock said she planned filming 'Practical Magic 2' around her kids' schedules.

"I made this film at this time because I knew my kids were out of school," she explained during CNBC’s Changemakers Summit in New York City earlier this month. "I’m not going to sacrifice my children’s time — my time — with my kids."

Bullock quipped her two teenagers might be "happy" she was gone, but she "would not."

"And I do not do my best work if my children are struggling or if they need something and I can’t facilitate it," she added.

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Sandra Bullock Says She's 'Lucky'

Sandra Bullock spoke out on her career and her kids at CNBC’s Changemakers Summit.
Source: MEGA

Sandra Bullock spoke out on her career and her kids at CNBC’s Changemakers Summit.

Fortunately for Bullock, she knows she's "lucky" that she "has that choice" to work around her children's schedules in the entertainment industry.

"So many people don't. I understand that grief and that angst when you are at work, going, 'I’m not where I need to be right now. I’m here being performative and doing my job,'" she continued. "But guess what? Women can do it. We can do 15 things at one time and get it done."

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Bryan Randall's Death

Bryan Randall passed away at 57 years old in 2023.
Source: MEGA

Bryan Randall passed away at 57 years old in 2023.

On August 5, 2023, Bullock's partner passed away at 57 years old after battling ALS for three years.

"Bryan chose early to keep his journey with ALS private and those of us who cared for him did our best to honor his request," a statement from his family read at the time. "We are immensely grateful to the tireless doctors who navigated the landscape of this illness with us and to the astounding nurses who became our roommates, often sacrificing their own families to be with ours."

Bullock and Randall were together for around eight years before his tragic death.

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Sandra Bullock Leaned on Friends After Bryan Randall's Passing

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Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman got 'closer' than ever on the set of 'Practical Magic 2'.
Source: MEGA

Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman got 'closer' than ever on the set of 'Practical Magic 2'.

As Radar previously reported, Bullock leaned away from her career and on some of her closest pals as she processed Randall's death.

"She constantly talks about how blessed she is in the friend department. She's a homebody, but she will visit friends, although most of the time she'd rather people come to her and everyone is very accommodating," a source explained. "But there are still hard days when she really misses Bryan and feels lonely. She's still adjusting to life without him."

Bullock and Kidman also took comfort in each other during the filming of Practical Magic 2.

"Nicole and Sandra had to get on the same page quickly because they were in a ton of scenes together and they both have pretty significant family commitments on top of that," an insider spilled. "Sandra and Nicole are much closer now than they were almost 30 years ago when they made the first movie – and that was the whole goal of this project."

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