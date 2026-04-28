Sandra Bullock Vows She Won't 'Sacrifice' Time With Her Two Kids Amid Acting Comeback Nearly Three Years After Partner Bryan Randall's Death

As Radar previously reported, Bullock leaned away from her career and on some of her closest pals as she processed Randall's death.

"She constantly talks about how blessed she is in the friend department. She's a homebody, but she will visit friends, although most of the time she'd rather people come to her and everyone is very accommodating," a source explained. "But there are still hard days when she really misses Bryan and feels lonely. She's still adjusting to life without him."

Bullock and Kidman also took comfort in each other during the filming of Practical Magic 2.

"Nicole and Sandra had to get on the same page quickly because they were in a ton of scenes together and they both have pretty significant family commitments on top of that," an insider spilled. "Sandra and Nicole are much closer now than they were almost 30 years ago when they made the first movie – and that was the whole goal of this project."