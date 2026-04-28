Sandra Bullock Vows She Won't 'Sacrifice' Time With Her Two Kids Amid Acting Comeback Nearly Three Years After Partner Bryan Randall's Death
April 28 2026, Published 5:52 p.m. ET
Sandra Bullock is determined to put her kids first as she makes her grand return to acting nearly three years after her longtime partner Bryan Randall tragically passed away.
As the premiere for Bullock and costar Nicole Kidman's highly-anticipated sequel to Practical Magic approaches, the Blind Side actress, 61, confirmed her two kids, Louis, 16, and Laila, 12, were at the forefront of her mind, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
'I'm Not Going to Sacrifice My Children's Time'
"I made this film at this time because I knew my kids were out of school," she explained during CNBC’s Changemakers Summit in New York City earlier this month. "I’m not going to sacrifice my children’s time — my time — with my kids."
Bullock quipped her two teenagers might be "happy" she was gone, but she "would not."
"And I do not do my best work if my children are struggling or if they need something and I can’t facilitate it," she added.
Sandra Bullock Says She's 'Lucky'
Fortunately for Bullock, she knows she's "lucky" that she "has that choice" to work around her children's schedules in the entertainment industry.
"So many people don't. I understand that grief and that angst when you are at work, going, 'I’m not where I need to be right now. I’m here being performative and doing my job,'" she continued. "But guess what? Women can do it. We can do 15 things at one time and get it done."
Bryan Randall's Death
On August 5, 2023, Bullock's partner passed away at 57 years old after battling ALS for three years.
"Bryan chose early to keep his journey with ALS private and those of us who cared for him did our best to honor his request," a statement from his family read at the time. "We are immensely grateful to the tireless doctors who navigated the landscape of this illness with us and to the astounding nurses who became our roommates, often sacrificing their own families to be with ours."
Bullock and Randall were together for around eight years before his tragic death.
Sandra Bullock Leaned on Friends After Bryan Randall's Passing
As Radar previously reported, Bullock leaned away from her career and on some of her closest pals as she processed Randall's death.
"She constantly talks about how blessed she is in the friend department. She's a homebody, but she will visit friends, although most of the time she'd rather people come to her and everyone is very accommodating," a source explained. "But there are still hard days when she really misses Bryan and feels lonely. She's still adjusting to life without him."
Bullock and Kidman also took comfort in each other during the filming of Practical Magic 2.
"Nicole and Sandra had to get on the same page quickly because they were in a ton of scenes together and they both have pretty significant family commitments on top of that," an insider spilled. "Sandra and Nicole are much closer now than they were almost 30 years ago when they made the first movie – and that was the whole goal of this project."