EXCLUSIVE: King Charles 'Terrified' of Being Out in the Open on US State Visit in Wake of Latest Donald Trump Assassination Attempt
April 28 2026, Published 5:40 p.m. ET
King Charles is said to have been petrified during the opening moments of his US state visit – with sources telling RadarOnline.com the panicked monarch expressed grave concern about remaining exposed outdoors following the latest assassination attempt on US President Donald Trump.
Cancer-battling Charles, 77, was greeted alongside his wife Queen Camilla, 78, by Trump, 79, and US First Lady Melania Trump, 56, on the South Lawn of the White House on Monday, April 27, as part of the royals' formal state visit to Washington, DC.
Security Concerns During Royal White House Visit
Their visit comes amid heightened security concerns as it came days after a gunman stormed the White House Correspondents' Dinner and unleashed a volley of shots, sparking the evacuation of Trump from the event.
It also comes amid mounting geopolitical tensions involving Russian president Vladimir Putin and Trump's war on Iran.
One source familiar with diplomatic security planning told us: "There is a clear awareness at the highest levels that public appearances in open settings carry heightened risks in the current climate – particularly when recent events have underscored potential vulnerabilities.
"Even carefully choreographed moments like ceremonial greetings are being viewed through a different lens."
King Charles Expresses Unease Over Public Exposure
The source added: "For visiting dignitaries, especially senior figures such as the King, there is often an additional layer of caution. What might once have been routine optics now requires constant reassessment in light of evolving threats.
"But it was clear Charles was terrified to be out in the open at the start of his visit, and quite rightly so."
And according to lip reader Nicola Hickling, Trump referenced the recent incident early in the exchange.
He said: "This shooting... ."
Charles appeared to respond with unease, saying: "I'd rather not stand about here too long. I feel I shouldn't be here."
Trump then asked if the King was all right, adding: "It's not a good thing."
He also said: "I wasn't prepared, but now I am prepared."
White House Tour and Formal Ceremonies
Following the outdoor greeting, the royal party attended tea in the Green Room before touring the White House grounds, including the beehive installed near the Kitchen Garden originally established by Michelle Obama in 2009.
The hive, designed to resemble a miniature White House, formed part of a broader showcase of the residence's recent updates.
The visit continued with a garden party at the British ambassador's residence on Embassy Row.
A more formal program, including a ceremonial welcome and a state dinner in the East Room, is scheduled to continue today.
History of Threats to Royal Security
Charles has survived several threats to his life, most notably a 1994 incident in Sydney where a man fired shots at him during a public speech. He also narrowly avoided a potential bomb plot in 1983.
While the then-Prince Charles was delivering an Australia Day speech in Sydney in 1994, 23-year-old university student David Kang rushed the stage and fired two shots.
Although the weapon was a starting pistol loaded with blanks, this was unknown at the time. Charles famously remained "cool as a cucumber," adjusting his cufflinks while security tackled the assailant.
Kang later stated the act was a protest against the treatment of Cambodian asylum seekers.
And in 1983, a plot by the IRA to bomb a Duran Duran concert at the Dominion Theatre was thwarted by a double agent.
The bomb was meant to target Charles and Princess Diana, who were attending the event for the Prince's Trust.