EXCLUSIVE: King Charles 'Terrified' of Being Out in the Open on US State Visit in Wake of Latest Donald Trump Assassination Attempt

Cancer-battling Charles, 77, was greeted alongside his wife Queen Camilla , 78, by Trump, 79, and US First Lady Melania Trump , 56, on the South Lawn of the White House on Monday, April 27, as part of the royals' formal state visit to Washington, DC.

King Charles is said to have been petrified during the opening moments of his US state visit – with sources telling RadarOnline.com the panicked monarch expressed grave concern about remaining exposed outdoors following the latest assassination attempt on US President Donald Trump .

A gunman stormed the White House Correspondents' Dinner just days before the visit.

"Even carefully choreographed moments like ceremonial greetings are being viewed through a different lens."

One source familiar with diplomatic security planning told us: "There is a clear awareness at the highest levels that public appearances in open settings carry heightened risks in the current climate – particularly when recent events have underscored potential vulnerabilities.

It also comes amid mounting geopolitical tensions involving Russian president Vladimir Putin and Trump's war on Iran .

Their visit comes amid heightened security concerns as it came days after a gunman stormed the White House Correspondents' Dinner and unleashed a volley of shots, sparking the evacuation of Trump from the event.

The King expressed grave concern about standing in an exposed outdoor area.

The source added: "For visiting dignitaries, especially senior figures such as the King, there is often an additional layer of caution. What might once have been routine optics now requires constant reassessment in light of evolving threats.

"But it was clear Charles was terrified to be out in the open at the start of his visit, and quite rightly so."

And according to lip reader Nicola Hickling, Trump referenced the recent incident early in the exchange.

He said: "This shooting... ."

Charles appeared to respond with unease, saying: "I'd rather not stand about here too long. I feel I shouldn't be here."

Trump then asked if the King was all right, adding: "It's not a good thing."

He also said: "I wasn't prepared, but now I am prepared."