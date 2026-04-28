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Home > True Crime > Porn

Vile OnlyFans Creator, 41, Charged with Child Sex Crimes After Allegedly 'Using 5-Year-Old Girl to Promote Account and Produce Content'

Elizabeth Creekmore
Source: Boone County Jail, OnlyFans

Elizabeth Creekmore has been arrested on child exploitation charges.

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April 28 2026, Published 5:05 p.m. ET

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An OnlyFans creator has been accused of using her five-year-old daughter to produce sexual content, RadarOnline.com can report.

Elizabeth Creekmore of Westfield, Indiana, allegedly had her child on camera with hopes of appealing to sick adult perverts.

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Inside the Lengthy Investigation

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Elizabeth Creekmore
Source: Boone County Jail

Creekmore is accused of using her daughter to create content for the site.

Creekmore, 41, is charged with four counts of child exploitation, a Level 4 felony, and four counts of possession of child sex abuse material, a Level 5 felony, after a months-long investigation.

Westfield police began investigating her last November, after a tip came in claiming she operated an OnlyFans account and had recently involved a 5-year-old girl in "the creation of content intended to attract adult subscribers."

Court documents allege that as early as 2021, Creekmore would respond to requests from other users on OnlyFans, charging for explicit materials of her with her child in view.

One subscriber allegedly asked her for "a slutty video" with "a kid or kids in the room or in the background."

"The hard part of these videos is recording yourself but also showing that there [sic] by you or next to you lol," the man wrote in his instructions to the content creator.

"I completely understand," Creekmore allegedly replied. "I get exactly what you’re wanting."

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Lewd Photos and 'Special Requests'

onlyfans
Source: OnlyFans

She would reportedly field requests from perverts.

Police say Creekmore would tell clients with "special requests" to visit her Snapchat account, where she would negotiate payment.

Investigators unearthed multiple files on her computer packed with lewd photos of Creekmore performing naked in front of her child, and even photos of the young girl without any clothes.

Specifically, the tip said Creekmore had recorded a video of her daughter "sucking on a broomstick."

One witness said Creekmore suggested the young girl “was being used to generate income and attract adult males.”

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Link to Sex Offender

Creekmore allegedly used Snapchat to discuss fees.
Source: unsplash.com

Creekmore allegedly used Snapchat to discuss fees.

The sick, exploitive pictures may have found their way to the worst of the worst, as some were allegedly uploaded the same day that a sex offender from Wisconsin requested child sex abuse material from Creekmore.

State officials were left horrified that a mother could do that to her child.

"Abuse by trusted adults is common and devastating," said Genevieve Meyer with Indiana’s Trafficking Victims Assistance Program. "Many child abuse cases involve someone the child already knew."

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Local residents were left outraged.
Source: unsplash.com

Local residents were left outraged.

Response online echoed that outrage, with one person commenting: "Sweet geezus these sick a-- people."

Another person slammed, "OnlyFans creator? I think you mean prostitute."

One person was mockingly amazed something negative could ever happen on an adult website: "So, the thing that OF said never happens actually happens? Shocking. Shut it all down."

While a fourth person simply summarized: "Disgusting human."

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