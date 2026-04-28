Vile OnlyFans Creator, 41, Charged with Child Sex Crimes After Allegedly 'Using 5-Year-Old Girl to Promote Account and Produce Content'

Elizabeth Creekmore of Westfield, Indiana, allegedly had her child on camera with hopes of appealing to sick adult perverts.

An OnlyFans creator has been accused of using her five-year-old daughter to produce sexual content, RadarOnline.com can report.

Creekmore is accused of using her daughter to create content for the site.

Creekmore, 41, is charged with four counts of child exploitation, a Level 4 felony, and four counts of possession of child sex abuse material, a Level 5 felony, after a months-long investigation.

Westfield police began investigating her last November, after a tip came in claiming she operated an OnlyFans account and had recently involved a 5-year-old girl in "the creation of content intended to attract adult subscribers."

Court documents allege that as early as 2021, Creekmore would respond to requests from other users on OnlyFans, charging for explicit materials of her with her child in view.

One subscriber allegedly asked her for "a slutty video" with "a kid or kids in the room or in the background."

"The hard part of these videos is recording yourself but also showing that there [sic] by you or next to you lol," the man wrote in his instructions to the content creator.

"I completely understand," Creekmore allegedly replied. "I get exactly what you’re wanting."