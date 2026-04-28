Fired 'ICE Barbie' Kristi Noem's $1Billion Warehouse-to-Jail Scheme Now Teetering on Collapse — After Judge Halted Key Site Over Safety Concerns

The biggest blow came when U.S. District Judge Brendan Hurson halted plans to transform a $102million warehouse in Williamsport, Maryland, into a detention facility for up to 1,500 migrants, The Daily Beast reported.

Hurson ruled that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement failed to complete a legally required environmental review before moving forward, a misstep that could ripple across the entire program.

Court filings revealed the proposed facility would have just four toilets and two water fountains, raising serious concerns about conditions.

The judge warned the rushed conversion could "jeopardize the health and safety of the surrounding ecosystem," while state officials flagged risks to a nearby Potomac River tributary and protected species.