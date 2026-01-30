Your tip
'The Blind Side' Star's Cause of Hospitalization Revealed: Quinton Aaron's Family Gives Alarming Health Update as Actor Fights for Survival on 'Life Support'

picture of Quinton Aaron
Source: MEGA

'The Blind Side' star Quinton Aaron's family have revealed why the actor was hospitalized after his fall.

Jan. 30 2026, Published 4:45 p.m. ET

The family of The Blind Side star Quinton Aaron has opened up about the actor's hospitalization as he fights for survival on life support, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Aaron, 41, suffered a spinal stroke, which led to his current condition.

Chances Of Survival 'Touch And Go'

picture of Quinton Aaron
Source: MEGA

Aaron's family claim the actor suffered from a spinal stroke, which let to a 'severe blood infection.'

The actor, who starred alongside Sandra Bullock in the hit 2009 movie, which earned her an Oscar, is battling a severe blood infection, and his family previously stated his chances of pulling through were "touch and go."

But in a new update, his family has confirmed Aaron is now "alert, aware, and recovering."

They added: "We appreciate the overwhelming love, support, and prayers that Quinton has received over the past few days from his fans, the public, and our concerned community," adding they plan to "keep everyone posted regarding Quinton‘s health as we see fit."

The movie star, who played former NFL player Michael Oher in The Blind Side, has been on life support for several days following a horrific fall.

Quinton Aaron's Health Battles

Source: @officialquintonaaron;Instagram

Aaron documented his weight-loss journey on Instagram.

After a few days in the hospital, Aaron was put “on life support due to a severe blood infection,” per a GoFundMe page set up for him.

The fundraising page noted he was "fighting for his life" and described the incident as "sudden, frightening, and overwhelming" for Aaron's loved ones.

The fall came just months after the actor lost 200 pounds, as part of a weight loss journey.

In recent years, he also suffered a series of health issues, including a March 2025 trip to a California hospital after he developed a fever and began coughing up blood.

In 2019, he also had a severe upper respiratory infection. On Tuesday, January 27, it was reported that doctors reportedly found a rare cyst on his spine.

Long Road to Recovery

picture of Quinton Aaon
Source: MEGA

The actor risks being in a wheelchair for the rest of his life if he got back surgery.

If he got back surgery, that would result in "extensive physical therapy" and potentially leave Aaron "confined to a wheelchair" for the foreseeable future, his family said.

His wife, Margarita, said she visited him, and "although he seemed like he was a little lucid, he was not very responsive," she revealed on Sunday.

"I did at least get a thumbs up out of him when I chatted with him, which was promising," she added.

"At this point, the endotracheal tube or the breathing assistance that he has is not doing all the work, thankfully."

Sandra Bullock has remained reclusive as she leans on a close circle of friends while grieving privately.
Source: MEGA

Aaron's 'The Blind Side' co-star Sandra Bullock is aware of his health issues.

Radar revealed this week concerns were growing for Aaron's well-being as insiders told how he "is in a lot more danger than people think.”

The insider said: "He currently is in dire straits, and it is touch and go for survival, but family and friends are keeping an overall positive outlook."

They explained that Aaron is "going through many tests, getting the best care one can get, but it is scary because the outlook isn't the best right now," adding that the entertainer "is still a long way away from recovery."

Bullock, who played Aaron's on-screen mom in the movie, is said to be "aware" and "monitoring" the situation.

