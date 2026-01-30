'The Blind Side' Star's Cause of Hospitalization Revealed: Quinton Aaron's Family Gives Alarming Health Update as Actor Fights for Survival on 'Life Support'

The actor, who starred alongside Sandra Bullock in the hit 2009 movie, which earned her an Oscar, is battling a severe blood infection, and his family previously stated his chances of pulling through were "touch and go."

But in a new update, his family has confirmed Aaron is now "alert, aware, and recovering."

They added: "We appreciate the overwhelming love, support, and prayers that Quinton has received over the past few days from his fans, the public, and our concerned community," adding they plan to "keep everyone posted regarding Quinton‘s health as we see fit."

The movie star, who played former NFL player Michael Oher in The Blind Side, has been on life support for several days following a horrific fall.