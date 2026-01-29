Your tip
Fears Grow for 'The Blind Side' Star Quinton Aaron: Friends Claim Hospitalized Actor's Life is in 'Serious Danger' as Co-Star Sandra Bullock 'Monitors Situation'

picture of Quinton Aaron and Sandra Bullock
Source: MEGA

'The Blind Side' star Quinton Aaron's life is in danger following horror fall as co-star Sandra Bullock 'monitors' situation.

Jan. 29 2026, Updated 8:15 a.m. ET

An alarming new health update on Quinton Aaron has sparked fresh fears for The Blind Side star's well-being after he was placed on life support.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the actor, who starred in the 2009 movie alongside Sandra Bullock, "is in a lot more danger than people think" according to insiders, after he was rushed to hospital with a blood infection.

Life Is In Serious Danger

picture of Quinton Aaron
Source: MEGA

Aaron's pals claim his condition is worse than was has been reported in worrying health update.

Aaron fell down stairs while attempting to access his apartment and a GoFundMe page has been set up to pay for his spiralling medical bills.

But sources claim the actor is now in "dire straits" and fighting for his life.

The insider said: "He currently is in dire straits, and it is touch and go for survival, but family and friends are keeping an overall positive outlook."

They explained that Aaron is "going through many tests, getting the best care one can get, but it is scary because the outlook isn't the best right now," adding that the entertainer "is still a long way away from recovery."

Bullock Is 'Aware' Of Growing Concerns

Sandra Bullock has remained reclusive as she leans on a close circle of friends while grieving privately.
Source: MEGA

Aaron's 'The Blind Side' co-star Bullock is aware of his health issues.

Bullock, who won an Oscar playing Aaron's on-screen mom, is said to be "aware" and "monitoring" the situation.

The source told The Daily Mail: "Though they haven't stayed in touch (since the movie), Sandra is aware that he is in rough shape and she is monitoring the situation and obviously hoping for the best."

Aaron portrayed NFL star Michael Oher, who was a homeless black teen, drifting in and out of the school system, before Leigh Anne Tuohy, played by Bullock, adopted him.

The actor has battled ongoing issues with his weight, which saw him dramatically drop 200lbs last year, which "has been a lifelong situation and has been always something to monitor."

"So, if he survives, there will be a renewed focus on his overall health after so many years have taken their toll.

"But it is going to be a few days of being scared before any full results come through," the source said.

However, his recent health crisis was "very unexpected" according to his pal, Gina Watson.

'Unexpected Health Crisis'

picture of Quinton Aaron
Source: MEGA

The actor was 'laughing' and 'singing' just last month, claims pal who set up GoFundMe page.

Just last month Aaron was "laughing" and "singing" claims Watson, the founder of Veterans Aid Network, who has set up a GoFundMe for the actor.

"It's devastating for us because, like I said, we've been friends and we were just all (together at) Christmas doing a fundraiser to sponsor a family in need," Watson said

"Quinton was laughing with us and singing and we were having a great time and then all of a sudden, not even a month later, to find out he's on life support... Yes, very unexpected."

picture of Quinton Aaron
Source: MEGA

Bullock checks in on Aaron 'every once in a while' having lost touch after filming 'The Blind Side.'

Watson also claimed that Aaron and Bullock "do check in with each other every once in a while," adding that Bullock is "absolutely incredible."

On Monday, via the GoFundMe page, Watson shared an update.

She wrote: "Quinton has opened his eyes and has some feeling in his foot! He is still on life support and going through tests. We are looking at quite a recovery time and will need a wheelchair when he is released while he goes through therapy to walk again. Thank you to all of you for your support and prayers.'

The fundraiser has so far raised more than $45,000.

