Fears Grow for 'The Blind Side' Star Quinton Aaron: Friends Claim Hospitalized Actor's Life is in 'Serious Danger' as Co-Star Sandra Bullock 'Monitors Situation'

Bullock, who won an Oscar playing Aaron's on-screen mom, is said to be "aware" and "monitoring" the situation.

The source told The Daily Mail: "Though they haven't stayed in touch (since the movie), Sandra is aware that he is in rough shape and she is monitoring the situation and obviously hoping for the best."

Aaron portrayed NFL star Michael Oher, who was a homeless black teen, drifting in and out of the school system, before Leigh Anne Tuohy, played by Bullock, adopted him.

The actor has battled ongoing issues with his weight, which saw him dramatically drop 200lbs last year, which "has been a lifelong situation and has been always something to monitor."

"So, if he survives, there will be a renewed focus on his overall health after so many years have taken their toll.

"But it is going to be a few days of being scared before any full results come through," the source said.

However, his recent health crisis was "very unexpected" according to his pal, Gina Watson.