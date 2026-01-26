Your tip
Sandra Bullock's 'The Blind Side' Co-star Quinton Aaron 'Fighting for His Life' in the Hospital After Horror Fall at His Home

picture of Sandra Bullock and Quinton Aaron
Source: MEGA

Sandra Bullock’s 'The Blind Side' co-star Quinton Aaron is 'fighting for his life' in the hospital and 'battling severe blood infection.'

Jan. 26 2026, Published 11:11 a.m. ET

Sandra Bullock's The Blind Side co-star Quinton Aaron is "fighting for his life" in the hospital after a horror fall.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the actor, 41, is now battling a "severe blood infection," and a GoFundMe page has been set up in a bid to pay for his medical bills.

Lost His Ability To Control His Legs

picture of Quinton Aaron
Source: MEGA

Aaron's fall down the stairs happened while he walking up to his apartment.

Aaron’s manager Katrina Fristoe said: "The family deeply appreciates the outpouring of support from fans and the media but respectfully requests privacy during this time," adding that an update would be forthcoming when Aaron was in better condition.

According to his manager, Aaron was rushed to the hospital after he was using the stairs up to his apartment and suddenly lost the ability to control his legs, causing him to fall down the stairs.

Doctors are still running tests, and they have not yet determined what led to his devastating fall.

The GoFundMe in Aaron's name has currently raised nearly $3K with 48 donations at the time of publication.

GoFundMe Set Up To Help Pay Medical Bills

picture of Sandra Bullock, Quinton Aaron and Tim McGraw
Source: MEGA

Aaron, posing with 'The Blind Side' co-stars Sandra Bullock and Tim McGraw, is on 'life support' following fall.

The description claims that the actor is on "life support", adding: "This has been sudden, frightening, and overwhelming for his loved ones.

"As he fights for his life, his family is facing an immense emotional and financial burden — medical expenses, living costs, and the uncertainty of how long this road to recovery may be."

The actor is best known for playing former NFL star Michael Oher in The Blind Side, whose high school and college football career was chronicled in Michael Lewis's popular book of the same name.

His latest health crisis comes after he was rushed to a hospital in March 2025 as he coughed up blood and battled a fever.

The actor was also suffering from a fever at the time, and though his eventual diagnosis wasn't revealed, it was reported at the time that doctors posited Type A flu and pneumonia as possible culprits.

Extreme Weight Loss

picture of quinton Aaron
Source: @officialquintonaaron;Instagram

Aaron recently showed off his extreme weight-loss on social media.

The Left Behind actor had also battled a serious upper respiratory infection in 2019.

In October, Aaron announced that he was feeling "overwhelmed and blessed" after shedding an incredible 200 pounds.

The 6ft 8in actor said he was down to 375 pounds after once weighing in at 575 pounds in 2012.

The star said seeing the extreme number on the scale helped him realize that he was eating himself "into an early grave."

Aaron began taking the popular weight-loss drug Ozempic in 2024, but he was forced to discontinue it after he suffered an allergic reaction to the injectable medication.

picture of quinton Aaron
Source: MEGA

Aaron has struggled with health problems since finding fame in 'The Blind Side.'

After he had to go off the medication, Aaron instead turned to intermittent fasting to help him slim down.

He said he also made dietary changes by cutting down on foods high in sugar or carbohydrates, and he joked that he was 'getting a lot of cardio in the bedroom' with his wife, Margarita.

In 2023, Aaron told how he had been previously diagnosed with congestive heart failure.

In 2020 alone, he was hospitalized three times, once due to a bout of Covid-19 and twice due to heart failure.

Then, in 2021, he was diagnosed with diabetes, which inspired him to kickstart his health journey.

