Sandra Bullock's 'The Blind Side' Co-star Quinton Aaron 'Fighting for His Life' in the Hospital After Horror Fall at His Home

Aaron’s manager Katrina Fristoe said: "The family deeply appreciates the outpouring of support from fans and the media but respectfully requests privacy during this time," adding that an update would be forthcoming when Aaron was in better condition.

According to his manager, Aaron was rushed to the hospital after he was using the stairs up to his apartment and suddenly lost the ability to control his legs, causing him to fall down the stairs.

Doctors are still running tests, and they have not yet determined what led to his devastating fall.

The GoFundMe in Aaron's name has currently raised nearly $3K with 48 donations at the time of publication.