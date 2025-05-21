EXCLUSIVE: Sandra Bullock and Keanu Reeves 'Closer Than Ever' Due to Their Shared Grief
Last spring, Sandra Bullock vowed she would reunite with her Speed costar Keanu Reeves on screen, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
"Before I die, before I leave this planet, I do think that Keanu and I need to do something in front of the camera," the 60-year-old said during a joint interview with Reeves, also 60, on the 50 MPH podcast.
"Are we, you know, in wheelchairs or with walkers?" she also shared. "Are we on little scooters at Disneyland?" Her longtime friend was all in on the reunion.
"It does feel like there is a siren call to it, like there’s something that wasn't done," he added. "I would love to work with you again before our eyes close."
Unbreakable Bond
Their wish is coming true: On May 2 – nearly 31 years after meeting on the set of the blockbuster – it was confirmed Bullock and Reeves will be teaming up for a new romantic thriller, thrilling fans of their onscreen and off-screen chemistry.
"Sandra and Keanu really clicked while they were making Speed and they became good friends," a source told RadarOnline.com, explaining the pair, who also worked together on the 2006 romantic drama The Lake House, have formed a deep trust in each other over the years.
"Both being private people, they knew they could talk about stuff, and it wouldn’t go further," added the source. "They've really been there for each other through all the ups and downs over the years."
Ellen Confession
When it comes to their new film, Bullock and Reeves' undeniable rapport will be at the forefront. No wonder: Since the '90s, the pair's crackling onscreen connection has led to a slew of dating rumors and fans' wishful thinking.
Over the years, they've shot down the chatter, but both eventually confessed to crushing on the other.
"I think about how sweet Keanu Reeves was and how handsome he was," Bullock told Ellen DeGeneres in 2018 while reflecting on the making of Speed. "He would look at me and I'd be like (giggles.)"
Reeves later revealed the feeling was mutual – though neither was aware of it at the time, saying: "She obviously didn’t know I had a crush on her either."
Would things have worked out differently had they been clued to each other's true feelings?
"Maybe we could have survived," the Gravity actress once said.
But the source said it's unlikely.
"Sandra always wanted a relationship, but Keanu was too much of a bohemian back in those days," explained the source. "They might wonder, 'what if,' but it wasn't in the cards for them."
Unwavering Support
In the years that followed, Bullock went on to marry Monster Garage star Jesse James, 56 – followed by a very messy and public split following his infidelity in 2010 – before eventually finding love again with photographer Bryan Randall, who passed away in 2023 at age 57 after a three-year battle with ALS.
Through love and heartache, Bullock and Reeves' bond continued to grow.
"Keanu was Sandra's rock when she was going through her divorce from Jesse, and he was especially caring and concerned when she lost Bryan," shared the source, adding the John Wick star has also been there for Bullock's adopted children, Louis, 15, and Leila, who she welcomed to her family in 2015 at age 2.
"Keanu was supportive of Sandra when she was going through the adoption process and has been a strong presence in her kids' lives as they’ve grown."
The Oscar winner played an equally large role in Reeves' life after he lost his daughter, Ava, who was stillborn in 1999, and his ex-girlfriend Jennifer Syme in a car accident just 18 months later.
"Sandra was there for Keanu," noted our source. "They appreciate each other, and their bond goes beyond friendship."
When Reeves began dating his current love, artist Alexandra Grant, 52, in 2019, no one was more pleased than his former costar.
"Sandra is thrilled that Keanu's got such a wonderful partner in Alexandra," said the source. "She thinks Alexandra is good for him and a real stabilizing influence."
After more than three decades of friendship, Bullock and Reeves are excited for what’s to come.
"Now they’re about to embark on another film together and they can’t wait," our source said.
They added: "At this rate, they joke they may do a movie once every decade and why not? They've got a few more decades to go before they retire."