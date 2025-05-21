EXCLUSIVE: Sandra Bullock and Keanu Reeves 'Closer Than Ever' Due to Their Shared Grief

Last spring, Sandra Bullock vowed she would reunite with her Speed costar Keanu Reeves on screen, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"Before I die, before I leave this planet, I do think that Keanu and I need to do something in front of the camera," the 60-year-old said during a joint interview with Reeves, also 60, on the 50 MPH podcast.

"Are we, you know, in wheelchairs or with walkers?" she also shared. "Are we on little scooters at Disneyland?" Her longtime friend was all in on the reunion.

"It does feel like there is a siren call to it, like there’s something that wasn't done," he added. "I would love to work with you again before our eyes close."