Keanu Reeves
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: How Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant are 'In it For the Long Haul' – 'After a Lifetime of Tragedy, He's FINALLY Found True Love'

Photo of Keanu Reeves ad Alexandra Grant
Source: MEGA

Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant are committed for the long haul after his lifetime of personal tragedy.

March 14 2025, Published 12:00 a.m. ET

Keanu Reeves has made no secret of his affection for girlfriend Alexandra Grant, showing up on red carpets to smooch or hold hands with the artist during their seven-year relationship, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

But the 60-year-old mostly stayed quiet about the romance – which followed a long friendship and literary collaborations – until recently, when he revealed their bond is built on "sharing, communicating, you know, supporting."

keanu reeves alexandra grant long haul
Source: MEGA

Alexandra Grant shares Keanu Reeves' love for motorcycle rides through L.A.'s canyons.

The Hollywood actor gave a peek into their lust for the open road, revealing "they've taken a few trips together and that Grant, who he calls "my honey," has the greater need for speed.

A source said the John Wick star and the painter, 51, "go riding in the canyons of L.A., and it's like they can disappear for hours."

Though Reeves has teased crushes on A-list actresses in the past, including two-time costar Winona Ryder and Speed's Sandra Bullock, the source said his intense bond with Grant is a true meeting of minds.

An insider added: "They really enjoy collaborating on artistic projects and appreciate what each other contributes. Keanu sees himself in Alexandra, and vice versa."

keanu reeves alexandra grant long haul
Source: MEGA

Reeves and Grant cherish their artistic collaborations and deep connection.

The source said at this point, the low-key lovers feel no pressure to get married.

"They're so happy with the way things stand," the insider shared. "Knowing them, if they decide to tie the knot, it'll probably be spur of the moment."

