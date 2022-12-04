Sandra Bullock & Jesse James' $250 Million Divorce Details EXPOSED
Sandra Bullock faced heartache over the prospect of an ugly $250 million divorce from her unfaithful then-husband Jesse James. RadarOnline.com has the details of their public divorce as the end of their relationship has been thrust back into the spotlight after his now-pregnant wife accused Jesse of cheating.
Friends said they suspected the Oscar winner's marriage was in trouble when Jesse visited her just once on the set of her hit movie, The Blind Side, and she turned to co-star Tim McGraw for comfort.
"The worst thing is that Sandra really didn't have a clue that Jesse was cheating on her. When she found out, it hit her hard," an insider said at the time.
Sandra stormed out of their oceanside mansion in Sunset Beach, California, after learning about James' sex romps with tattooed stripper Michelle "Bombshell" McGee, knowing she was going to divorce her serial cheating hubby.
"Jesse was everything to her, and she really thought he was her soulmate," the pal revealed, adding she stashed herself away "in a safe house" and was "trying to pick up the pieces of her life."
"She will never forgive Jesse for making a fool of her. In her eyes, he might as well be dead," they claimed.
At the time of her divorce, Sandra earned reportedly $17 million per movie, and her fortune — pumped by the success of The Blind Side and The Proposal — was estimated at more than $125 million.
James was worth about the same amount thanks to his West Coast Choppers' custom motorcycle empire. He also had a magazine, a restaurant, and a production company.
Sandra's cheating husband starred in a number of reality TV series, including Monster Garage and a namesake show on Spike TV.
As a couple, they had an impressive real estate portfolio, including several million-dollar homes all over the country.
The movie star filed for divorce in 2010. Luckily, the couple had signed a prenuptial agreement before walking down the aisle in 2005.
James' wandering eye allegedly came back to bite him with his newest wife, porn star Bonnie Rotten, coming forward with accusations he's cheating on her while she's expecting.
According to Bonnie, her husband is "busy trying to f–k other women while I’m pregnant."
James denied those allegations.
However, lucky for Sandra, there was a prenup in place.