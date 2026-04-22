EXCLUSIVE: Sandra Bullock Starts Over — Reclusive Star Putting Tragedy Behind Her as She Sets Up Hollywood Reboot

Sandra Bullock is back in the Hollywood fast lane after signing up for a high-profile big-budget flick – but RadarOnline.com can reveal it's a big adjustment after years in the wilderness.

The popular actress-producer paused her career while her longtime partner, Bryan Randall, privately battled Lou Gehrig's disease before he died in August 2023.

Now the 61-year-old mother of two is leaning on BFF and Practical Magic costar Nicole Kidman as she revs up for a new role.