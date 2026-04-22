EXCLUSIVE: Sandra Bullock Starts Over — Reclusive Star Putting Tragedy Behind Her as She Sets Up Hollywood Reboot
April 22 2026, Published 6:15 a.m. ET
Sandra Bullock is back in the Hollywood fast lane after signing up for a high-profile big-budget flick – but RadarOnline.com can reveal it's a big adjustment after years in the wilderness.
The popular actress-producer paused her career while her longtime partner, Bryan Randall, privately battled Lou Gehrig's disease before he died in August 2023.
Now the 61-year-old mother of two is leaning on BFF and Practical Magic costar Nicole Kidman as she revs up for a new role.
Sandra Bullock Plots Comeback With Kidman
"Sandra is in the midst of mounting yet another comeback after years focused on her family, her other investments and her own well-being," said a source.
"She still has that golden touch when it comes to picking projects, but this time around she's actually collaborating with and leaning on her peers, women she's known for decades like Nicole. Sandra trusts her but it really is a two-way street."
The twosome starred in 1998's surprise hit Practical Magic and are reprising their roles as witch sisters Gillian and Sally Owens in the upcoming sequel Practical Magic 2.
Oscar Winners Team Up Again
Both actresses have won Oscars – Bullock for 2009's The Blind Side and Kidman for 2002's The Hours – and are also producers on the film.
"I love Sandy. I love her. We're like sisters," the Baby girl beauty, 58, gushed recently. "We also have incredible chemistry. We produce differently. She's incredibly hands-on, and I love delegating. We have different skill sets that become complementary."
For her next act, Bullock has signed a deal to star in and produce a film with the writer of her 2022 action comedy hit The Lost City.
Bullock’s Comeback Built on Smart Choices
The source added: "Every time Sandra takes one of her long hiatuses, she's been able to roar right back to the top of the box office.
"She makes it look easy, but it's all the product of hard work and Sandra's famous, crystal-clear judgment of her own abilities and of the marketplace.
"She loves reading scripts and having long conversations about where she can fit into them. She's proud of herself that she's good at that."