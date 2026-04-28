Trump Drops Assassination Bombshell on King Charles During Awkward Greeting — As Monarch Fires Back at Prez With Quip, Lip Reader Claims
April 28 2026, Published 4:30 p.m. ET
Donald Trump sparked concern after greeting King Charles III at the White House with a chilling reference to the assassination attempt on his life just two days earlier, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Lip reader Nicola Hickling analyzed the tense exchange between the 79-year-old president and the 77-year-old monarch, noting the king appeared visibly uneasy as he tried to defuse the moment with a nervous quip about the precarious situation.
'I Feel I Shouldn't Be Here' After Trump Assassination Attempt
“This shooting …” Trump seemingly began telling Charles after saying their hellos on the White House's South Lawn on Monday, April 27, Hickling told the New York Post.
The king apparently replied, "I'd rather not stand about here too long," while adding, "I feel I shouldn't be here" despite the tight security.
The two men continued to talk about the attempt on Trump's life by a gunman at the White House Correspondents' Dinner on April 25.
"It's not a good thing," Hicking claimed Trump purportedly told the king. He added, "I wasn't prepared, but now I am prepared."
Talk Turns to Vladimir Putin
According to Hickling, the talk soon turned into a discussion about Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.
"So right now, I am talking to Putin. He wants war," Trump seemingly told the monarch.
Trump went on to chillingly state, "I've got a feeling… if he did what he said, he will wipe out the population," according to Hickling.
The always composed Charles told the president, "We will discuss that later," and told Trump, "another time," as the president continued to press the topic of Putin, Hickling told the outlet.
The Trumps Host King Charles and Queen Camilla For Two Days of Events
Trump finally changed the topic and brought up his much-debated grand ballroom, telling the monarch, "You can see right through there," referring to the East Wing of the White House.
"Right the way through to the ballroom. Would you like to see?" Hicking said the president asked, with Charles telling him, "I’m sure you shall show us."
The sovereign asked Trump, "Which way do we go?" as the president told him, "We’re going this way," per the lip reader, as the two men and their wives, Queen Camilla and Melania Trump, followed behind as the four went inside the executive mansion for an afternoon tea.
Charles and Camilla attended a garden party at the British ambassador’s residence later in the evening, and were back at the White House the following day for an Oval Office meeting between the two leaders. The king will head to Capitol Hill for a congressional address, and he and Camilla will cap off the day's events as the guests of honor at a White House state dinner.
Prince Harry Causes King Charles a Headache With Trump Slam Ahead of Meeting
Charles' estranged son, Prince Harry, made headlines for all the wrong reasons ahead of the king's White House visit, inserting himself into the geopolitical stage with a slam against Trump.
The private citizen prince popped up unannounced at the security forum in Ukraine on April 23, where he seemingly blasted Trump by calling on "American leadership" to "show that it can honor its international treaty obligations" amid the country's war with Russia.
During an Oval Office meeting with reporters later that day, Trump was asked about the comments.
"Prince Harry? How's he doing? How's his wife? Please give her my regards," he snarked about Meghan Markle, who the president has previously described as "terrible."
He then added, "I know one thing: Prince Harry is not speaking for the U.K. That's for sure. I think I'm speaking for the U.K. more than Prince Harry. But I appreciate his advice."