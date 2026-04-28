Trump Drops Assassination Bombshell on King Charles During Awkward Greeting — As Monarch Fires Back at Prez With Quip, Lip Reader Claims

Trump finally changed the topic and brought up his much-debated grand ballroom, telling the monarch, "You can see right through there," referring to the East Wing of the White House.

"Right the way through to the ballroom. Would you like to see?" Hicking said the president asked, with Charles telling him, "I’m sure you shall show us."

The sovereign asked Trump, "Which way do we go?" as the president told him, "We’re going this way," per the lip reader, as the two men and their wives, Queen Camilla and Melania Trump, followed behind as the four went inside the executive mansion for an afternoon tea.

Charles and Camilla attended a garden party at the British ambassador’s residence later in the evening, and were back at the White House the following day for an Oval Office meeting between the two leaders. The king will head to Capitol Hill for a congressional address, and he and Camilla will cap off the day's events as the guests of honor at a White House state dinner.