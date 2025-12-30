Your tip
Sean "Diddy" Combs

Jailed Sean Combs' Team Weighs Taking Legal Action Over Explosive Netflix Docuseries and 'Stolen Footage' — After Blasting It a 'Shameful Hit Piece'

Source: Netflix; MEGA

Netflix didn't cave to Sean Combs' original cease-and-desist letter and released the docuseries.

Dec. 30 2025, Published 6:30 p.m. ET

Imprisoned pervert Sean "Diddy" Combs and his legal team are still exploring their options over allegedly stolen footage used in Netflix's bombshell docuseries about the disgraced music mogul, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The four-part docuseries Sean Combs: The Reckoning included behind-the-scenes video of Combs, 56, engaged in private conversations in his hotel room in the days leading up to his September 2024 arrest on s-- trafficking, racketeering, and other charges.

'Pondering' His Legal Options

Source: MEGA

Combs is still deciding whether or not to pursue more legal options against Netflix over 'The Reckoning.'

“Sean Combs and his team are still pondering their legal options over the Netflix docuseries and the stolen footage,” Combs' spokesperson told Deadline on Tuesday, December 30.

The Bad Boy Records founder hired a photographer to document his final six days of freedom, including phone calls with his defense attorney, Marc Agnifilo, discussing legal and public relations strategies.

The video was included in The Reckoning, in which Combs' longtime nemesis, Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson, served as an executive producer. The docuseries went on to become a smash for Netflix after it debuted on December 2.

Sean Combs Already Sent Netflix a Cease-and-Desist Letter

Source: MEGA

Combs and his legal team sent the letter to Netflix on December 1, one day before 'The Reckoning' premiered.

The day before The Reckoning's release, Combs and his lawyers sent Netflix a cease-and-desist letter in a desperate attempt to prevent the deeply personal video from being seen.

"As you are undoubtedly aware, Mr. Combs has not hesitated to take legal action against media entities and others who violate his rights, and he will not hesitate to do so against Netflix," it read.

They added that it was "equally staggering" that Netflix would work with "a longtime adversary with a personal vendetta who has spent too much time slandering Mr. Combs," referring to Jackson, 50, who trolled the I'll Be Missing You artist relentlessly over his arrest and trial.

Combs and his team called it "stolen footage that was never authorized for release” and the series a "shameful hit piece" in a statement to CNN.

"Sean was making his own documentary since he was 19 years old. This footage was commissioned as part of it," Combs' spokeswoman Juda Engelmayer told the cable network on December 1.

'We Obtained the Footage Legally'

Source: MEGA

Combs' longtime enemy Curtis '50 Cent' Jackson executive produced the Netflix docuseries.

The docuseries' director, Alexandra Stapleton, defended the use of Combs' video, stating that they did nothing illegal in obtaining the BTS footage.

"It came to us. We obtained the footage legally and have the necessary rights," Stapleton said in a statement at the time. "We moved heaven and earth to keep the filmmaker’s identity confidential. One thing about Sean Combs is that he’s always filming himself, and it’s been an obsession throughout the decades. We also reached out to Sean Combs’ legal team for an interview and comment multiple times, but did not hear back."

"To be honest, I don't know why somebody would want to do that," 50 Cent told GQ about how Combs recorded such highly personal videos talking with his legal team. "When I saw it was like, 'Oh, s---. Wow.'"

Source: MEGA

Combs' projected prison release date is in May 2028, with time already served.

Combs is currently waging his legal battle over the allegedly "stolen" videotapes from New Jersey's FCI Fort Dix. He is serving a 50-month federal prison sentence after being found guilty of two prostitution-related charges in July related to his history of drug and o----fueled "freak-offs."

A jury acquitted Combs of the far more serious charges of racketeering and s-- trafficking.

