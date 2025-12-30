Jailed Sean Combs' Team Weighs Taking Legal Action Over Explosive Netflix Docuseries and 'Stolen Footage' — After Blasting It a 'Shameful Hit Piece'

The day before The Reckoning's release, Combs and his lawyers sent Netflix a cease-and-desist letter in a desperate attempt to prevent the deeply personal video from being seen.

"As you are undoubtedly aware, Mr. Combs has not hesitated to take legal action against media entities and others who violate his rights, and he will not hesitate to do so against Netflix," it read.

They added that it was "equally staggering" that Netflix would work with "a longtime adversary with a personal vendetta who has spent too much time slandering Mr. Combs," referring to Jackson, 50, who trolled the I'll Be Missing You artist relentlessly over his arrest and trial.

Combs and his team called it "stolen footage that was never authorized for release” and the series a "shameful hit piece" in a statement to CNN.

"Sean was making his own documentary since he was 19 years old. This footage was commissioned as part of it," Combs' spokeswoman Juda Engelmayer told the cable network on December 1.