Backstabbed on Camera: Netflix's Diddy Documentary Reveals Mogul Secretly Taped His Defense Attorney During Case Meltdown
Dec. 7 2025, Published 2:15 p.m. ET
Sean 'Diddy' Combs is facing intense backlash after a new Netflix documentary revealed he secretly recorded private conversations with his criminal defense attorney, a move legal experts say represents a stunning betrayal of trust and a possible breach of attorney-client privilege, RadarOnline.com can report.
The footage, included in a documentary produced by rapper 50 Cent, shows Combs capturing confidential exchanges with his attorney Marc Agnifilo — who, according to those familiar with the situation, had no idea he was being filmed or recorded.
Diddy's Recording
The revelation has ignited a firestorm within the legal community and raised questions about Combs' conduct during one of the most sensitive periods of his legal battles.
Netflix's documentary features material shot by a videographer Diddy hired to chronicle his life during what he described as a turbulent time.
In the clips, Combs appears frustrated and angry with Agnifilo and the entire defense team as they discuss his impending arrest. He is heard accusing his lawyers of losing control of the case and mishandling key aspects of his legal defense.
Sources close to the attorney say Agnifilo was unaware Diddy had commissioned someone to record their phone calls, much less their private strategy sessions. The inclusion of this footage in a publicly released documentary now places Agnifilo in an uncomfortable and unprecedented position, with conversations that should have remained protected suddenly broadcast to the public.
Diddy's Lawyer
Mark Geragos, who has represented Diddy in unrelated matters over the years, addressed the controversy during a recent appearance on the "2 Angry Men" podcast. When co-host Harvey Levin asked how he would react if he discovered a client had secretly recorded him, Geragos did not hold back.
"If he discovered a client was secretly recording their conversations, he would be absolutely furious," the documentary notes. His reaction reflects a widely shared sentiment among defense attorneys who view the sanctity of confidential conversations as foundational to the justice system.
Diddy has reportedly sent a demand letter to Netflix, arguing that the streaming service damaged him by airing footage he claims belongs to him, not the videographer who shot it. He insists the platform should not have released those recordings without his permission, despite having hired the videographer himself.
The documentary explores Diddy's mounting legal controversies, but the addition of secret attorney-client recordings has added a new layer of drama and potential legal trouble. Netflix has not publicly responded to Diddy's demand letter.
Attorney-Client Privilege
Within legal circles, the reaction has been swift. Attorney-client privilege is considered sacrosanct, and secretly taping one's own lawyer is viewed as a deep betrayal that could hinder an attorney's ability to represent a client — or dissuade any future lawyer from taking on that client at all.
As the documentary continues to circulate, many in the profession say the breach may follow Diddy far beyond this case, casting doubt on whether any lawyer could work with him with confidence moving forward.