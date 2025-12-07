Backstabbed on Camera: Netflix's Diddy Documentary Reveals Mogul Secretly Taped His Defense Attorney During Case Meltdown

The revelation has ignited a firestorm within the legal community and raised questions about Combs' conduct during one of the most sensitive periods of his legal battles.

Netflix's documentary features material shot by a videographer Diddy hired to chronicle his life during what he described as a turbulent time.

In the clips, Combs appears frustrated and angry with Agnifilo and the entire defense team as they discuss his impending arrest. He is heard accusing his lawyers of losing control of the case and mishandling key aspects of his legal defense.

Sources close to the attorney say Agnifilo was unaware Diddy had commissioned someone to record their phone calls, much less their private strategy sessions. The inclusion of this footage in a publicly released documentary now places Agnifilo in an uncomfortable and unprecedented position, with conversations that should have remained protected suddenly broadcast to the public.