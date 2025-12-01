Diddy's Rage Caught On Camera: Disgraced Sex Beast Scolds His Legal Team About 'Losing' Days Before NYC Arrest in Never-Before-Seen Video

The intimate video was captured in the days leading up to Combs' September 2024 arrest in Manhattan.

"Listen to me – I'm going to get off the phone right now, and I'm going to let you professionals look at the situation and come back to me with a solution," Combs, 56, told his legal team during a tense phone call captured in the video.

"No matter what, no matter what nobody says, here and there we are not working together the right way, we're losing," an animated Combs added.