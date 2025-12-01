Diddy's Rage Caught On Camera: Disgraced Sex Beast Scolds His Legal Team About 'Losing' Days Before NYC Arrest in Never-Before-Seen Video
Dec. 1 2025, Published 11:26 a.m. ET
A shocking never-before-seen video clip has surfaced of Sean 'Diddy' Combs scolding his legal team for "losing" days before his 2024 arrest, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The video clip was released as part of a teaser for the upcoming four-part Netflix series, Sean Combs: The Reckoning, produced by the disgraced rapper's longtime rival 50 Cent.
Combs Debates Strategy With Legal Team Before Arrest
The intimate video was captured in the days leading up to Combs' September 2024 arrest in Manhattan.
"Listen to me – I'm going to get off the phone right now, and I'm going to let you professionals look at the situation and come back to me with a solution," Combs, 56, told his legal team during a tense phone call captured in the video.
"No matter what, no matter what nobody says, here and there we are not working together the right way, we're losing," an animated Combs added.
50 Cent and director Alexandria Stapleton sat down with Good Morning America's Robin Roberts to discuss the series.
When Roberts asked 50 if there was anything in the film that surprised him, the Candy Shop rapper quipped: "It was surprising that (Combs) actually filmed it."
"It was very interesting to watch a man who's known for his brand presence – you know, he has a really amazing knack for marketing and all of that – and how he was sort of taking that into account and how he was coming off to the public," Stapleton added.
Combs' True 'Character' Revealed in Documentary
Another clip showed Combs posing for photos with fans in Harlem and even accepting a jacket off a supporter on the street.
"I need some hand sanitizer," Combs can be heard asking a member of his entourage once safely inside a vehicle after schmoozing fans. "I've been out on the streets amongst the people. Yeah, I got to take a bath.. like.. like the amount of people that I'm actually coming in contact with, like that's what I have to do. You know what I'm saying? It's like a 150 hugs."
50 noted the clip of Combs discussing how dirty he felt after interacting with fans was revealing of his true "character."
Combs' Thanksgiving Behind Bars
Meanwhile, Combs celebrated another Thanksgiving behind bars as he serves his 50-month sentence at cushy FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey.
Combs was acquitted of his most serious charges, sex-trafficking and racketeering, but was convicted on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Combs paid for a "lavish" Thanksgiving spread for himself and his fellow inmates to celebrate the holiday.
His reps claimed their team worked for two days preparing the feast after he and others purchased items from a commissary dubbed "Bankroll Bosses."
"Thanksgiving, to me, is about making sure other people eat. Everybody misses their family," Combs told an outlet via his reps.
"We cooked the food and sent it to all the buildings. Enough for about 200 people in each building. It took two days to prep everything," explained B.I., a former gang leader who helped organize the initiative. "People get depressed during the holidays. We just wanted to come together as a family and do our own thing."