EXCLUSIVE: Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Sexy Santa Wish — Jailed Rapper 'Dreaming of Being Granted Conjugal Visits' as His Desire for Early Release by Christmas Lies in Tatters

Combs' son Christian 'King' Combs, 27, has maintained regular contact with his father and was a steady presence throughout the New York trial earlier this year.

He said in a recent chat he speaks to his "pops" often and insisted "he's on the way home" – despite his predicted release date being next spring.

King added his father is doing "good" in custody and that the family will play the track Free Diddy throughout the holidays in his honor.

He also hinted the family hopes for a break sooner rather than later, saying about the possibility of an early release for his disgraced dad, "Watch out – he might come home before then."

When asked whether a presidential pardon for Combs from President Trump was in play, he replied, "Stay tuned," adding his father would be home "soon."