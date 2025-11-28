EXCLUSIVE: Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Sexy Santa Wish — Jailed Rapper 'Dreaming of Being Granted Conjugal Visits' as His Desire for Early Release by Christmas Lies in Tatters
Sean 'Diddy' Combs is settling in for another bleak holiday season behind the walls of FCI Fort Dix, and, sources tell RadarOnline.com, he's dreaming of conjugal visits he is unlikely to receive as hopes of a Christmas release collapse.
Combs, now languishing as inmate #37452-054, was moved to the New Jersey federal facility on October 30 after receiving a 50-month sentence for two counts of transporting individuals for prostitution.
Combs' Bleak Holiday Behind Bars
The disgraced music mogul, cleared of more serious sex-trafficking and racketeering charges in his blockbuster trial, is not eligible for home confinement and will instead mark Thanksgiving and Christmas on the standard prison timetable – bran flakes at dawn, soy chicken at lunch, and a deli-meat sandwich by late afternoon.
His projected release date is May 8, 2028, although he may shave off several months with good-behavior credit.
The 'Fantasy' of Conjugal Visits
One source formerly close to Combs claimed: "Diddy will be dreaming about conjugal visits – but he'll know it's a fantasy. Given the nature of his cases, there is no way he would be allowed them, and he's well aware of that."
But the source added: "He'll still be dreaming of it, though. You don't go from his Freak-Offs to nothing. It's just a dream for him now, though – something to hold onto in a place where the days all look the same."
Son's Hope for Early Release
Combs' son Christian 'King' Combs, 27, has maintained regular contact with his father and was a steady presence throughout the New York trial earlier this year.
He said in a recent chat he speaks to his "pops" often and insisted "he's on the way home" – despite his predicted release date being next spring.
King added his father is doing "good" in custody and that the family will play the track Free Diddy throughout the holidays in his honor.
He also hinted the family hopes for a break sooner rather than later, saying about the possibility of an early release for his disgraced dad, "Watch out – he might come home before then."
When asked whether a presidential pardon for Combs from President Trump was in play, he replied, "Stay tuned," adding his father would be home "soon."
Denial of Prison Violations
Combs' legal team and spokespeople recently vehemently denied reports he was caught with homemade alcohol known as 'prison hooch' while incarcerated at FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey. The allegations, first reported in early November, claimed Combs was found with a fermented mixture of apples, Fanta soda, and sugar.
But a statement posted on Combs' official X account on November 9, 2025, read: "The rumors claiming Mr. Combs was caught with alcohol are completely false. His only focus is becoming the best version of himself and returning to his family."
His spokesperson, Juda Engelmayer, told news outlets, "Mr. Combs is in his first week at FCI Fort Dix and is focused on adjusting, working on himself, and doing better each day."
The spokesperson emphasized Combs has not violated any prison rules and that his sobriety is a priority he is taking seriously.
The I'll Be Missing You hitmaker's defense team had previously requested Combs be transferred to Fort Dix for its drug abuse program, stating he had gotten sober for the first time in 25 years.
Despite the denials over the alleged hooch incident, outlets claimed Combs' release date had been pushed back by one month, to June 2028, as a result of the apparent rule-breaking.