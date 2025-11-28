Your tip
Sean "Diddy" Combs

Chef Diddy! Sean Combs Bankrolls 'Lavish' Thanksgiving Feast for Inmates Which 'Took Two Days To Prepare' in a Bid to 'Lift Morale' — 'Everybody Misses Their Family'

picture of Sean 'Diddy' Combs
Source: MEGA

Sean 'Diddy' Combs bankrolled a Thanksgiving feast for his fellow inmates which took him over 'two days' to prepare.

Nov. 28 2025, Published 1:15 p.m. ET

Sean 'Diddy' Combs bankrolled a Thanksgiving feast for his fellow inmates, who were expecting bran flakes and prison sandwiches, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The disgraced rapper's reps claim he spent two days preparing the dinner after he and other lags brought food from a commissary called Bankroll Bosses.

Cooking Up A Feast

picture of Sean 'Diddy' Combs
Source: MEGA

Combs hoped the meal would lift morale behind bars where 'everybody is missing their family.'

They distributed the meals to every housing unit in Fort Dix, the New Jersey prison where Combs now resides.

Speaking via his reps, Combs told TMZ: "Thanksgiving, to me, is about making sure other people eat. Everybody misses their family."

B.I., a former gang leader who helped organize the initiative, says, "We cooked the food and sent it to all the buildings. Enough for about 200 people in each building. It took two days to prep everything. People get depressed during the holidays. We just wanted to come together as a family and do our own thing."

Prisons usually provide a "bare bones" Thanksgiving.

Fort Dix Thanksgiving Meal Revealed

picture of Sean 'Diddy' Combs
Source: MEGA

Combs wanted to ensure fellow lags had filled stomachs on Thanksgiving.

The menu at Fort Dix was set to offer inmates a 6.30 am breakfast including bran flakes, whole wheat bread, bananas, and two jelly packets with margarine, with a side of skim milk.

Lunch, served between 11 a.m. and 12 p.m., resembled a more traditional Thanksgiving meal, with prisoners getting to choose between roasted turkey or soy chicken and vegetables with a side of cornbread and dressing.

Sides included baked sweet potato, mashed potatoes, corn, chicken gravy, and whole wheat bread, with margarine provided. Inmates can also choose fruit or a holiday dessert, accompanied by a beverage.

Dinner, served at 4:30 p.m., offered the inmates the choice of a deli meat and sliced cheese sandwich or a peanut butter and jelly sandwich. Side options included potato chips, fruit, dessert, or whole wheat bread and jelly.

Getting Used to Life Behind Bars?

picture of Sean 'Diddy' Combs
Source: MEGA

The disgraced rapper has got a job at Fort Dix, working in the media library at the prison.

Combs appears to be acclimatizing to his new surroundings, where he’ll see out the remainder of his 50-month sentence after being found guilty of two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution.

He said: "There are a lot of misinterpretations about prison. There is a strong brotherhood. We all look out for each other. It’s nothing but a positive thing, it's like a little bit of home in a dark place."

Combs has a new job working in the media library at the prison, as RadarOnline.com reported.

In the first videos of the disgraced music mogul's life behind bars, Combs appeared in standard gray prison sweats while arriving to work on November 21, with his gray hair and beard seen in all its glory and making him look unrecognizable

picture of Sean 'Diddy' Combs
Source: MEGA

Combs was noticeably grayer when video footage of him behind bars was leaked.

Combs was seen in two brief videos taken inside the prison and shared by TMZ on Monday, November 24.

When he arrived at work, the Bad Boy Records founder appeared dressed for the winter chill. He took off a heavy navy puffer coat and scarf, but left his tan beanie atop his head.

Shelves of books were seen near him, as a TV monitor atop a moving cart was pushed past in the video.

Combs put on an ID lanyard around his neck and got to work at the library, located within the prison's chapel. Some of his job descriptions include distributing movies and religious materials to other inmates.

