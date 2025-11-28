Chef Diddy! Sean Combs Bankrolls 'Lavish' Thanksgiving Feast for Inmates Which 'Took Two Days To Prepare' in a Bid to 'Lift Morale' — 'Everybody Misses Their Family'

They distributed the meals to every housing unit in Fort Dix, the New Jersey prison where Combs now resides.

Speaking via his reps, Combs told TMZ: "Thanksgiving, to me, is about making sure other people eat. Everybody misses their family."

B.I., a former gang leader who helped organize the initiative, says, "We cooked the food and sent it to all the buildings. Enough for about 200 people in each building. It took two days to prep everything. People get depressed during the holidays. We just wanted to come together as a family and do our own thing."

Prisons usually provide a "bare bones" Thanksgiving.