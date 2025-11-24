Diddy Behind Bars: Disgraced Sex Beast Looks Unrecognizable With Gray Hair and Massive Beard in First Videos From Cushy New Jersey Prison

Combs was seen in two brief videos taken inside the prison and shared by TMZ on Monday, November 24.

When he arrived at work, the former rapper appeared dressed for the winter chill. He took off a heavy navy puffer coat and scarf, but left his tan beanie atop his head.

Shelves of books were seen near him, as a TV monitor atop a moving cart was pushed past in the video.

Combs put on an ID lanyard around his neck and got to work at the library, located within the prison's chapel. Some of his job descriptions include distributing movies and religious materials to other inmates.