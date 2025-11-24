Diddy Behind Bars: Disgraced Sex Beast Looks Unrecognizable With Gray Hair and Massive Beard in First Videos From Cushy New Jersey Prison
Nov. 24 2025, Published 5:30 p.m. ET
After a rough start to his prison sentence at New Jersey's FCI Fort Dix, Sean 'Diddy' Combs has settled into a life of working in the media library in the first videos of the disgraced music mogul's life behind bars, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Combs, 56, appeared in standard gray prison sweats while arriving to work on November 21, with his gray hair and beard seen in all its glory and making him look unrecognizable.
Humble Job
Combs was seen in two brief videos taken inside the prison and shared by TMZ on Monday, November 24.
When he arrived at work, the former rapper appeared dressed for the winter chill. He took off a heavy navy puffer coat and scarf, but left his tan beanie atop his head.
Shelves of books were seen near him, as a TV monitor atop a moving cart was pushed past in the video.
Combs put on an ID lanyard around his neck and got to work at the library, located within the prison's chapel. Some of his job descriptions include distributing movies and religious materials to other inmates.
Combs Looking His Age
In a second brief video, Combs was seen walking down a corridor inside the prison while not wearing his cap, stopping to chat with a fellow inmate.
The I'll Be Missing You artist's hair was fully gray, as it was throughout his sex trafficking trial.
Ever since Combs' arrest in September 2024, he has been unable to use hair color or dye to maintain the silver-free locks that he wore before his time behind bars.
Combs Violates Prison Rules
Less than two weeks after Combs was transferred from Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center to FCI Fort Dix on October 30 to begin serving his 50-month prison sentence, he allegedly violated multiple prison rules.
Despite proudly proclaiming during his sentencing hearing that he was finally sober after 25 years, Combs reportedly got in hot water with prison officials for consuming "pruno," a homemade alcohol prevalent in many prisons.
Made with fermented sugar, Fanta soda, and apples, the homemade hooch violated Combs' pledge to work on his sobriety while behind bars. One of the reasons he and his legal team requested Fort Dix was for its "(Residential Drug Abuse Program) purposes and any other available educational and occupational programs," as Teny Geragos, one of Combs' lawyers, wrote in a filing to the judge in early October about Combs' sobriety needs.
Prison Release Date Moved Back
Combs was found guilty of two counts of transportation for prostitution involving coercing his ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, and another woman who went by "Jane Doe" to participate in drug and sex-fueled "freak-offs" with male prostitutes.
However, the Bad Boy Records founder was acquitted on the far more serious racketeering and sex trafficking charges, which carried far longer minimum prison sentences.
While prosecutors asked for an 11-year sentence for Combs, a judge sentenced him to four years and two months in a minimum security federal lockup, as well as a $500,000 fine.
Since Combs was given credit for time served following his September 2024 arrest, he was scheduled to be released from prison on May 8, 2028. However, it has been pushed back to June 4, 2028, allegedly due to a violation of prison rules possibly related to the homemade alcohol, although the Bureau of Prisons has not officially commented on the reason for the extra time.