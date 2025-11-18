EXCLUSIVE: The Most Disturbing Allegations Against Diddy Yet — Jailed Rapper 'Exposed His Genitals and Requested Male Music Producer Perform Sex Act on Him', According to New Lawsuit

Jonathan Hay has come forward and claimed he is the "John Doe" who sued Combs shortly after his historic rape and prostitution trial came to a close, and now the LAPD is getting involved.

Sean "Diddy" Combs faces new allegations of sexual assault and harassment, this time from a male record producer who accused the music mogul of violating him on multiple occasions, RadarOnline.com can report.

The disgraced music producer has been sued by a man who claims Combs' tried to sexually assault him.

Hay first met Combs sometime around 1998 while working on a project together. Years later, Hay would be invited to meet with the I'll Be Missing You hitmaker again for a possible collaboration, but that's where he claims things turned ugly.

According to his lawsuit, "Combs turned to Plaintiff and asked if he was looking at Defendant Combs’ genitals. Caught off guard, Plaintiff denied it and laughed, trying to dismiss the bizarre comment.

"Defendant Combs kept dancing and repeated the accusation, claiming Plaintiff wanted to see his genitals. Then, Defendant Combs stepped closer, pulled down his pants, and exposed his penis, telling Plaintiff to look at it since he was 'trying to look.'"

Combs allegedly moved closer, telling the other man to "touch" his penis. When he tried to turn away, Combs reportedly turned physical.

"Plaintiff again tried to play it off with nervous laughter, spinning his chair away from Defendant Combs in an attempt to create distance," the lawsuit reads. "But Defendant Combs continued, pushing himself toward Plaintiff’s face and telling him to 'suck it.'"