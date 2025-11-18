EXCLUSIVE: The Most Disturbing Allegations Against Diddy Yet — Jailed Rapper 'Exposed His Genitals and Requested Male Music Producer Perform Sex Act on Him', According to New Lawsuit
Nov. 18 2025, Published 4:30 p.m. ET
Sean "Diddy" Combs faces new allegations of sexual assault and harassment, this time from a male record producer who accused the music mogul of violating him on multiple occasions, RadarOnline.com can report.
Jonathan Hay has come forward and claimed he is the "John Doe" who sued Combs shortly after his historic rape and prostitution trial came to a close, and now the LAPD is getting involved.
Explosive New Charges
Hay first met Combs sometime around 1998 while working on a project together. Years later, Hay would be invited to meet with the I'll Be Missing You hitmaker again for a possible collaboration, but that's where he claims things turned ugly.
According to his lawsuit, "Combs turned to Plaintiff and asked if he was looking at Defendant Combs’ genitals. Caught off guard, Plaintiff denied it and laughed, trying to dismiss the bizarre comment.
"Defendant Combs kept dancing and repeated the accusation, claiming Plaintiff wanted to see his genitals. Then, Defendant Combs stepped closer, pulled down his pants, and exposed his penis, telling Plaintiff to look at it since he was 'trying to look.'"
Combs allegedly moved closer, telling the other man to "touch" his penis. When he tried to turn away, Combs reportedly turned physical.
"Plaintiff again tried to play it off with nervous laughter, spinning his chair away from Defendant Combs in an attempt to create distance," the lawsuit reads. "But Defendant Combs continued, pushing himself toward Plaintiff’s face and telling him to 'suck it.'"
Jonathan Hay's Shocking Recollection
The alleged attack was only stopped when a loud buzz interrupted the moment, causing Combs to leave.
In an exclusive interview with RadarOnline.com, Hay recalled his shock at Combs' alleged actions.
"I can't put into words how disturbing that incident with Sean Combs was on so many levels," Hay said.
"As a man, being so violently violated and humiliated like that is something I will never be able to get over. The thoughts continue to recycle. I can't escape it."
Combs' 'Biggie' Mess
Hay also alleges he was in the room when the now-jailed music mogul allegedly masturbated into the late Biggie Smalls' shirt, which then splashed him with semen.
According to the legal docs, Combs allegedly grabbed a shirt belonging to the late rapper and orgasmed into the clothing item. He then threw it at Hay, before saying, "RIP Biggie."
Combs is currently behind bars after being found guilty of prostitution charges, and his sentence was recently extended amid allegations he broke several prison rules.
Earlier this month, Combs reportedly got in trouble with prison bosses for consuming "homemade alcohol" made of fermented sugar, Fanta soda, and apples, which clashed with his claim that spending time in prison has helped him get sober for the first time in 25 years.
He was also busted for allegedly participating in a prohibited three-way phone call as well, which he argued he didn't know was a no-no, as he was not given the prison admission and orientation handbook.
Combs' Release Date Delayed
Combs' reps recently revealed the Grammy winner was "in his first week at FCI Fort Dix (after being transferred from Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center) and... focused on adjusting, working on himself and doing better each day."
The rep continued: "As with any high-profile individual in a new environment, there will be many rumors and exaggerated stories throughout his time there — most of them untrue. We ask that people give him the benefit of the doubt, the privacy to focus on his personal growth."
It's yet to be confirmed why Combs' May 8, 2028, release date was adjusted, and pushed back a month, but rumors regarding his unruly behavior could be a contributing factor.