Incarcerated Diddy Fights Back! Disgraced Music Mogul Blasts Rival Rapper 50 Cent and Netflix For Using 'Stolen Footage' In New 'Shameful' Docuseries

As Radar reported, the docuseries has already generated buzz online after a teaser clip revealed Combs, 56, in a heated debate over strategy with his legal team in the days leading up to his September 2024 arrest on sex-trafficking charges.

During a recent interview with Good Morning America's Robin Roberts about the project, the Candy Shop rapper, 50, who serves as an executive producer, confessed he was "surprised" Combs agreed to film for the project.

Now, Combs has slammed Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos, whom he called out by name, in addition to the executive's late father-in-law, Clarence Avant, who was widely known as "The Black Godfather," in a scathing statement.