Incarcerated Diddy Fights Back! Disgraced Music Mogul Blasts Rival Rapper 50 Cent and Netflix For Using 'Stolen Footage' In New 'Shameful' Docuseries
Dec. 1 2025, Published 6:00 p.m. ET
Sean 'Diddy' Combs has broken his silence on a four-part Netflix documentary series about his downfall produced by longtime rival 50 Cent, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The disgraced rapper warned the streaming service should have never made a deal with 50 Cent, whose real name is Curtis Jackson, and accused them of using "stolen" footage in Sean Combs: The Reckoning, which premieres on Tuesday, December 2.
Combs Breaks Silence on Netflix Docuseries
As Radar reported, the docuseries has already generated buzz online after a teaser clip revealed Combs, 56, in a heated debate over strategy with his legal team in the days leading up to his September 2024 arrest on sex-trafficking charges.
During a recent interview with Good Morning America's Robin Roberts about the project, the Candy Shop rapper, 50, who serves as an executive producer, confessed he was "surprised" Combs agreed to film for the project.
Now, Combs has slammed Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos, whom he called out by name, in addition to the executive's late father-in-law, Clarence Avant, who was widely known as "The Black Godfather," in a scathing statement.
Combs Brands Docuseries a 'Shameful Hit Piece'
"Netflix's so-called 'documentary' is a shameful hit piece," Combs said of the highly anticipated series, according to Deadline.
The statement also ripped the streaming service for giving "creative control to Curtis '50 Cent' Jackson – a longtime adversary with a personal vendetta who has spent too much time slandering Mr. Combs."
"Today's GMA teaser confirms that Netflix relied on stolen footage that was never authorized for release," the statement alleged in reference to the never-before-seen footage aired alongside 50 Cent and director Alexandria Stapleton's chat with Roberts.
"As Netflix and CEO Ted Sarandos know, Mr. Combs has been amassing footage since he was 19 to tell his own story, in his own way," Combs' statement read. "It is fundamentally unfair, and illegal, for Netflix to misappropriate that work."
In the teaser clip released alongside the GMA interview, Combs can be heard telling his legal team, "We're losing."
"We have to find someone that’ll work with us that has dealt in the dirtiest of dirty business," the Bad Boy Records co-founder added.
The documentary – and Combs' explosive reaction to the project – follows his transfer to the cushy FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey, where he's serving the remainder of his 50-month sentence.
While the entertainer was acquitted of his most serious charges, racketeering and sex-trafficking, he was convicted on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution.
Since transferring from the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, Combs has hosted a Thanksgiving Day feast for his fellow inmates and has taken on the assignment of chaplain's assistant, a highly desirable job behind bars due to its perks.
Although Combs now has a release date to circle on his calendar, his legal woes are far from over.
Combs has been hit with a plethora of more than 50 civil lawsuits from both men and women accusing him of a range of crimes from sexual to physical abuse, with claims dating back to the early 90s.
Many of the lawsuits have been filed under New York State's Adult Survivors Act, which allows victims to file complaints after the statute of limitations has passed.