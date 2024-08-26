50 Cent Gloats Over Secrets of Being 'Very, Very Rich': 'I've Reached a Point Where I Don’t Want Anything I Don’t Have'
50 Cent, born Curtis Jackson III, is rich – "very, very rich" according to the In Da Club rapper himself.
Even if he had just stuck to his rap career and didn't branch out into multiple businesses, TV and movies, 50 Cent still would have ended up a multimillionaire, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
His first album Get Rich or Die Tryin’ remains the best-selling rap debut ever despite being released 20 years ago.
He also continues to sell out theaters with his Final Lap Tour by selling more than $100million in tickets.
Jackson is also breaking down barriers when it comes to his film and acting career.
He made his acting debut in 2005 and has since starred in over 30 films alongside big names like Al Pacino and Sly Stallone. Jackson has also been credited with over 30 TV roles.
Jackson's childhood was rough with his mother dying when he was young and then dealing drugs by age 12, which is the kind of life he is determined to prevent for his 12-year-old son Sire, whose mom is the rapper's ex-girlfriend Daphne Joy.
The Power star recently told US Weekly he is "building an empire for my son".
And build an empire he has, particularly starting with his aforementioned music career.
Jackson continued: “Music is my first love. When that works, everything works. It makes everyone agree to have a good time.”
Although he may not have released any new music for a decade, Jackson still has 37million Spotify listeners.
He was also part of the Emmy-winning 2022 Super Bowl halftime show with Eminem, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar and Mary J. Blige.
Jackson owns 100% of Sire Spirits – the alcohol brand named after his son. It offers award-winning Le Chemin du Roi champagne and Branson Cognac.
And that is just part a small part of the empire he is preparing for his son to take over someday.
He said: "I've reached a point where I don’t want anything I don’t have."
When Jackson sold VitaminWater to Coca-Cola in 2007, his share was estimated to be worth $60million.
His marketing strategy when entering the beverage game was also quite simple.
Jackson said: "If spring water in the supermarket is for 30 cents, Poland Spring for $2.89. I thought, 'If you put them in the same glass, who could tell the difference? The only difference is marketing."
50 Cent has also inked a five-year footwear deal with Reebok for $80million.
But it's not all business for the rapper, because he has also written six books – with three of them becoming bestsellers on the New York Times list.
His next book, The Accomplice, is coming out on September 3 with a film adaptation already in the works.
As for Sire, he is already following in his famous dad's footsteps with a role in the upcoming horror movie Skill House.
