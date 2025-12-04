'Cheap' Diddy's Massive Mishap: Jailed Sex Beast 'Never Paid the Videographer' Who Filmed Behind-The-Scenes Moments Prior to His Arrest — Before Netflix Obtained Footage
Dec. 4 2025, Published 3:07 p.m. ET
In the wake of Netflix's documentary Sean Combs: The Reckoning being released, a new report has emerged alleging how the streamer obtained footage of Sean 'Diddy' Combs, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
According to Rob Shuter's Substack, "cheap" Combs was allegedly notorious for never paying videographers or having signed contracts.
'No One Dared Release Anything' Without Combs' 'Approval'
Shuter claims he had experience working with Combs, as he was "around him back in the day."
"I was shocked at how sloppy he was when it came to paperwork. He always had photographers and video crews trailing him, everywhere, all the time, but because he was cheap, he refused to do formal contracts," Shuter claimed in his report.
He went on to allege the disgraced music mogul "expected loyalty" and "silence."
"And at the time, he was so powerful no one dared release anything without his approval," he added.
How Did Netflix Get Footage of Combs?
Once Combs headed to the slammer, Shuter alleged footage of the entertainer got released to Netflix due to someone "offering the cameraman" money for it.
The Bad Boy Records founder's attorneys have called the documentary a "shameful hit piece" that was built on "stolen footage," which includes private recordings from days before his arrest and a phone call with his lawyers; however, he begs to differ with their stance.
"Netflix is a multibillion-dollar corporation. They don’t air a single still photo without teams of lawyers clearing every frame and every copyright. The director insists they obtained it legally, and my industry sources back that up," his lawyer confessed.
Although he notes it may seem "unfair," Shuter remained "doubtful" it is illegal and insisted he was not surprised. "This is what happens when you run an empire without contracts — and then the empire collapses," he added.
Combs Blast '50 Cent' for Working on Documentary
In an official legal statement following a teaser for the documentary, Combs blasted Curtis '50 Cent' Jackson for being involved in the film, branding him a "longtime adversary with a personal vendetta who has spent too much time slandering Mr. Combs."
"Today's GMA teaser confirms that Netflix relied on stolen footage that was never authorized for release," the statement alleged in regard to never-before-seen footage aired on Good Morning America.
"As Netflix and CEO Ted Sarandos know, Mr. Combs has been amassing footage since he was 19 to tell his own story, in his own way," the statement continued. "It is fundamentally unfair, and illegal, for Netflix to misappropriate that work."
In the clip played on GMA, Combs was seen telling his legal team, "We're losing."
"We have to find someone that’ll work with us that has dealt in the dirtiest of dirty business," he elaborated.
Combs' Release Date From Prison Pushed Back
As Radar reported, Combs allegedly got in trouble with prison bosses for consuming "homemade alcohol" made of fermented sugar, Fanta soda, and apples, which was in complete opposition to his claim that spending time in prison has helped him get sober for the first time in 25 years.
His release date from jail was pushed back, and, while it's yet to be confirmed why that happened, rumors regarding his alleged troublesome behavior could be a contributing factor.
Combs' reps recently shared he was "in his first week at FCI Fort Dix (after being transferred from Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center) and... focused on adjusting, working on himself and doing better each day.
"As with any high-profile individual in a new environment, there will be many rumors and exaggerated stories throughout his time there, most of them untrue. We ask that people give him the benefit of the doubt, the privacy to focus on his personal growth."