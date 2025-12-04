'Cheap' Diddy's Massive Mishap: Jailed Sex Beast 'Never Paid the Videographer' Who Filmed Behind-The-Scenes Moments Prior to His Arrest — Before Netflix Obtained Footage

According to Rob Shuter's Substack , "cheap" Combs was allegedly notorious for never paying videographers or having signed contracts.

In the wake of Netflix 's documentary Sean Combs: The Reckoning being released, a new report has emerged alleging how the streamer obtained footage of Sean 'Diddy' Combs , RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Combs was 'sloppy' when it 'came to paperwork,' according to insiders.

Shuter claims he had experience working with Combs, as he was "around him back in the day."

"I was shocked at how sloppy he was when it came to paperwork. He always had photographers and video crews trailing him, everywhere, all the time, but because he was cheap, he refused to do formal contracts," Shuter claimed in his report.

He went on to allege the disgraced music mogul "expected loyalty" and "silence."

"And at the time, he was so powerful no one dared release anything without his approval," he added.