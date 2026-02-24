Your tip
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Lenny Kravitz Looking for a Proposal From Harry Styles ASAP — Rocker Pushing One Direction Star to Pop the Question to Daughter Zoë

Lenny Kravitz has been urging Harry Styles to propose to daughter Zoe amid romance rumors.
Source: MEGA

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 24 2026, Published 7:30 a.m. ET

Pop rocker Harry Styles has Lenny Kravitz's blessing to propose to daughter Zoë KravitzRadarOnline.com can reveal the American Woman singer wants it to happen sooner rather than later.

"He's urging Harry to hurry up," said a source.

Harry Bonds With Lenny Kravitz

Lenny Kravitz is urging Harry Styles to propose to Zoë Kravitz after bonding with the singer over music in New York.
Source: MEGA

The One Direction alum, 32, was first linked to the Big Little Lies star, 37, in August.

Since then, they've been spotted putting on cozy displays in London, Rome and Brooklyn.

Zoë even reportedly spent the holidays in England with Styles. Insiders said she's now calling him her "soulmate" to friends.

Lenny, 61, got to know the actress' new guy pretty quickly, with the lovebirds joining the rock star for lunch in New York in September.

"Harry and Lenny bonded almost instantly, probably because they have that shared language of music," said the source. "It's more than that, though. They really have a very similar outlook on life."

When Styles announced his latest album, Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally, Lenny was one of the first people to show support online.

Zoë 'Found A Gem'

Zoë is calling Styles her 'soulmate' as Lenny praises their relationship.
Source: MEGA

"Lenny loves how happy Harry makes his daughter," dished the source. "Harry seems to ground her in a way no other guy has ever been able to."

Zoë was previously wed to The Bikeriders actor Karl Glusman, 38, for a year and a half and engaged to Magic Mike hunk Channing Tatum, 45, before parting ways in 2024.

"Lenny has had great relationships with all her exes, but there's no one so far that he's connected with the way he has with Harry," said the source.

"He really thinks Zoë has found a gem."

Tour Plans Leave Room Love

Ahead of his 'Together, Together' tour, Styles is reportedly planning an engagement to Zoë with Lenny's blessing.
Source: MEGA

In May, Styles will kick off his Together, Together tour, which pals said is aptly formatted so that he can spend less time traveling and more time with his galpal.

While he played 173 dates the last time he hit the road, his latest residency-style trek started out with just 50 shows (he's since added more) and is slated to only stop in seven cities.

Much to Lenny's joy, insiders dished, Styles is eager to work an engagement into the schedule, too.

Said the source, "Lenny is thrilled at the idea of having Harry as a son-in-law."

