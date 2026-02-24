EXCLUSIVE: Lenny Kravitz Looking for a Proposal From Harry Styles ASAP — Rocker Pushing One Direction Star to Pop the Question to Daughter Zoë

The One Direction alum, 32, was first linked to the Big Little Lies star, 37, in August.

Since then, they've been spotted putting on cozy displays in London, Rome and Brooklyn.

Zoë even reportedly spent the holidays in England with Styles. Insiders said she's now calling him her "soulmate" to friends.

Lenny, 61, got to know the actress' new guy pretty quickly, with the lovebirds joining the rock star for lunch in New York in September.

"Harry and Lenny bonded almost instantly, probably because they have that shared language of music," said the source. "It's more than that, though. They really have a very similar outlook on life."

When Styles announced his latest album, Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally, Lenny was one of the first people to show support online.