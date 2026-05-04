Nancy Guthrie Abduction Case Takes Chilling Turn as 'Close Friends' Are Told to 'Remain Quiet' Amid Ongoing Search for Savannah's Mom

The case reached the three-month mark on May 1, and still no suspects have been publicly identified. Nancy was last seen on January 31 at her home before being reported missing the following day.

Newly surfaced footage has only deepened fears. A masked man was caught on a Ring camera moving through the Catalina Foothills neighborhood near Nancy's home, wearing gloves and a baseball cap while stealing potted cacti from a driveway around 11 p.m. on April 29.

Authorities have not confirmed whether the man — reportedly driving a gray Ford F-150 — is connected to the disappearance, but the sighting has rattled residents in the otherwise quiet area.

"It is someone walking on your property late at night, uninvited. It might be a small crime, but committing a crime, and it is disturbing," neighbor Jeff Lamie said. "This drives the point home that we have to be watchful, be aware of our homes but also of our neighbors."