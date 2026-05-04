Nancy Guthrie Abduction Case Takes Chilling Turn as 'Close Friends' Are Told to 'Remain Quiet' Amid Ongoing Search for Savannah's Mom
May 4 2026, Updated 2:11 p.m. ET
The mystery surrounding Nancy Guthrie has taken a troubling new turn as the search for the 84-year-old stretches into its third month, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Now, new insight reveals why those closest to her have remained largely silent.
Family Urges Inner Circle to Stay Quiet
According to NewsNation's Brian Entin, the Guthrie family has allegedly asked Nancy's close friends not to speak publicly as the investigation unfolds.
"We've heard from several that the Guthrie family has asked Nancy's close friends to keep things private right now," Entin told Parade. "You haven't seen a lot of her close friends come forward and talk about her, which is different than other cases."
Fear Grips Tucson Community
Entin also pointed to growing unease among residents in Tucson as a reason for the silence.
"I also think people here are still nervous about the whole thing. For us covering it, we live in different states, but people who live here in Tucson, especially in the neighborhood, these kinds of things don't happen, and the fact that there's no new information and they have no idea who did it, I think people are just still nervous about the whole thing, which might be why you don't see as many people talking about it," he said.
Mixed Reactions From Those Closest to Her
As the case drags on, Entin said not everyone has been willing to speak out.
"It's been interesting to see who wants to talk and who doesn't," the reporter added, noting Nancy's church friends were among the first to raise concern when she stopped showing up and answering calls.
"No one has said anything," Entin said.
Masked Man Spotted Near Home
The case reached the three-month mark on May 1, and still no suspects have been publicly identified. Nancy was last seen on January 31 at her home before being reported missing the following day.
Newly surfaced footage has only deepened fears. A masked man was caught on a Ring camera moving through the Catalina Foothills neighborhood near Nancy's home, wearing gloves and a baseball cap while stealing potted cacti from a driveway around 11 p.m. on April 29.
Authorities have not confirmed whether the man — reportedly driving a gray Ford F-150 — is connected to the disappearance, but the sighting has rattled residents in the otherwise quiet area.
"It is someone walking on your property late at night, uninvited. It might be a small crime, but committing a crime, and it is disturbing," neighbor Jeff Lamie said. "This drives the point home that we have to be watchful, be aware of our homes but also of our neighbors."