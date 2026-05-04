Vladimir Putin is 'Preparing to Use Tactical Nuclear Weapons,' Ukrainian Commander Warns

Kostenko warming comes after President Volodymyr Zelenskyy revealed "a new stage in the use of Ukrainian weapons to limit the potential of Russia's war," on April 29.

The Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) later confirmed it had struck Transneft’s oil pumping and distribution facility in the Russian city of Perm. The site supplies oil to the Perm refinery and feeds pipelines running in four directions across Russia.

According to the SBU, the facility is "a strategically important hub of the main oil transportation system," with early reports indicating that almost all of its oil storage tanks are on fire.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov decried the oil facility strikes as "terrorist attacks" as the conflict continues to show no sign of ending.

To underscore the seriousness of the Perm attacks, Russia pulled a group of military cadets and a column of military equipment from its upcoming Victory Day parade, which commemorates the end of World War II, "due to the current operational situation."