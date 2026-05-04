Inside the Invite-Only Creator Collective Taking Over a Texas Estate for Five Days of Pure Excess

The dates are May 3 through 7, 2026. The location is a private estate in Marble Falls, roughly an hour west of Austin. The group is The Circle , and they have locked down the entire property for the duration.

Forget the convention centers and hotel ballrooms. The most selective members-only group in the creator world is skipping the usual suspects and heading deep into Texas Hill Country for what insiders are already calling the event of the year. No badges. No breakout rooms. No awkward elevator small talk with strangers. Just a hand-picked group of the highest-earning women in the industry, a fully bought-out private property, and a five-day run of programming designed to match the level they actually live at.

The estate sits in the kind of landscape Texas markets itself on — rolling hills, wide-open sky, and that warm late-afternoon light photographers chase across the country. Every angle is shootable. Every hour produces something. The Circle took the whole thing off the market for the week, meaning no shared lobbies, no bumping into outside guests, no compromises on privacy. Just the group and the world they have built around them on the property.

Sunday afternoon kicks things off with branded sprinter vans rolling out from the Austin airport. Champagne is already poured by the time guests step in. The playlist is queued. The Hill Country slides past the windows on the way out. Sunday night opens with a red carpet welcome and professional photographers on hand, a golden hour reception on the lawn with signature cocktails in hand, a ranch-to-table dinner served under open sky, and a fire pit with whiskey tasting that runs as long as the group wants it to. Call it Day Zero. The soft entry.

Monday is branded Saddle Up and it earns the name. Mornings open with pilates and yoga and an on-site barista pulling shots between classes. Then it shifts to a private shooting range session built for first-timers, followed by horseback riding through Hill Country with photographers tracking the whole group. Texas BBQ takes over lunch. A ranch-style cocktail hour lands at golden hour. Soul food anchors dinner. The day moves but somehow never feels like work.

Tuesday is Western Carnival and on paper it might be the standout. A pop-up boot boutique sets up directly on the property. A custom cowboy hat vendor brings the branding station to the guests. Austin food trucks roll in for lunch. A tequila tasting doubles as a Cinco de Mayo pop-up because the calendar lines up perfectly. The afternoon is a full western photoshoot staged across the property. Tuesday night is a private honky tonk on site with live music and a real dance floor, country dancing lessons before the band kicks in, and for anyone who isn't ready to call it a night, a table held at one of Austin's best country western bars for the late crew. Boots are not optional.

Wednesday is Lake Day. The group takes over a yacht on Lake Travis for the kind of afternoon that produces content without anyone really trying — sun, swimwear, water, Hill Country in the distance. Lunch is served on the water. Late afternoon back at the estate is unwind time before the Red Carpet Cowgirl Shoot kicks off as a full production with hair, makeup, styled sets, and the full creative team on site. The night closes with a cowboy steak dinner (vegan options offered) and a final toast to wrap the week.