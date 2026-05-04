Inside the Invite-Only Creator Collective Taking Over a Texas Estate for Five Days of Pure Excess
May 4 2026, Published 1:47 p.m. ET
Forget the convention centers and hotel ballrooms. The most selective members-only group in the creator world is skipping the usual suspects and heading deep into Texas Hill Country for what insiders are already calling the event of the year. No badges. No breakout rooms. No awkward elevator small talk with strangers. Just a hand-picked group of the highest-earning women in the industry, a fully bought-out private property, and a five-day run of programming designed to match the level they actually live at.
The dates are May 3 through 7, 2026. The location is a private estate in Marble Falls, roughly an hour west of Austin. The group is The Circle, and they have locked down the entire property for the duration.
The Property
The estate sits in the kind of landscape Texas markets itself on — rolling hills, wide-open sky, and that warm late-afternoon light photographers chase across the country. Every angle is shootable. Every hour produces something. The Circle took the whole thing off the market for the week, meaning no shared lobbies, no bumping into outside guests, no compromises on privacy. Just the group and the world they have built around them on the property.
And that world is built out.
The Five-Day Breakdown
Sunday afternoon kicks things off with branded sprinter vans rolling out from the Austin airport. Champagne is already poured by the time guests step in. The playlist is queued. The Hill Country slides past the windows on the way out. Sunday night opens with a red carpet welcome and professional photographers on hand, a golden hour reception on the lawn with signature cocktails in hand, a ranch-to-table dinner served under open sky, and a fire pit with whiskey tasting that runs as long as the group wants it to. Call it Day Zero. The soft entry.
Monday is branded Saddle Up and it earns the name. Mornings open with pilates and yoga and an on-site barista pulling shots between classes. Then it shifts to a private shooting range session built for first-timers, followed by horseback riding through Hill Country with photographers tracking the whole group. Texas BBQ takes over lunch. A ranch-style cocktail hour lands at golden hour. Soul food anchors dinner. The day moves but somehow never feels like work.
Tuesday is Western Carnival and on paper it might be the standout. A pop-up boot boutique sets up directly on the property. A custom cowboy hat vendor brings the branding station to the guests. Austin food trucks roll in for lunch. A tequila tasting doubles as a Cinco de Mayo pop-up because the calendar lines up perfectly. The afternoon is a full western photoshoot staged across the property. Tuesday night is a private honky tonk on site with live music and a real dance floor, country dancing lessons before the band kicks in, and for anyone who isn't ready to call it a night, a table held at one of Austin's best country western bars for the late crew. Boots are not optional.
Wednesday is Lake Day. The group takes over a yacht on Lake Travis for the kind of afternoon that produces content without anyone really trying — sun, swimwear, water, Hill Country in the distance. Lunch is served on the water. Late afternoon back at the estate is unwind time before the Red Carpet Cowgirl Shoot kicks off as a full production with hair, makeup, styled sets, and the full creative team on site. The night closes with a cowboy steak dinner (vegan options offered) and a final toast to wrap the week.
The Guest List
The names attached are the headline. Alexis Texas is in, which, given the state on the marquee, feels like a piece of casting that wrote itself. She is one of the most recognized names in the creator economy and pulling her into something like this on home soil is a moment in itself. Rebecca McLeod, Kit Barrus, Zoey Di Giacomo, and Silvia Saige round out the confirmed roster — a group that collectively commands enormous audiences, runs real businesses, and brings the kind of energy that tends to make five days feel short.
Cynthia Jade, one of The Circle's Community Leaders and one of the most engaged members of the collective since its early chapters, is confirmed. So is Courtney "Texas Thighs" Ann. The Texas-native contingent alone is going to set a tone.
Seven creators. One private estate. Five days. The math speaks for itself.
What The Circle Is
For anyone catching up, The Circle is an application-only membership collective built specifically for top-earning content creators. The premise is straightforward — the most successful women in the space should have direct access to each other, to brand deals, to press placement, to wealth management, to legal counsel, to business infrastructure, all inside a community that actually understands the industry. Not a conference. Not a course. A collective with real membership standards and real programming.
Entry is intentionally difficult. Standard applications take 3 to 6 months and are reviewed by hand. The vetting covers professional reputation, income, social presence, and entrepreneurial track record. A sponsored application from an existing member moves to the front of the line, though sponsorship alone does not guarantee acceptance.
The Austin gathering is restricted to members and invited guests. For anyone sitting on an application, the only real question is how long they want to keep waiting before they are inside the room when it happens.
Applications are open at thecirclemembership.com.
The Circle: Austin, TX. May 3 through 7, 2026.