Elon Musk's Space Nightmare: Billionaire's SpaceX Rocket Junk Set to Slam Into the Moon Very Soon

Earlier this year, Musk made clear SpaceX is focusing on a self-growing city on the moon, claiming it could be done in less than 10 years.

"The mission of SpaceX remains the same: extend consciousness and life as we know it to the stars," he previously wrote. The 54-year-old had been open about wanting to create a city on Mars, but has since shifted course due to the limited launch opportunities to the Red planet.

According to Musk, launch opportunities to Mars occur only once every 26 months, while trips to the moon can launch every 10 days.

"This means we can iterate much faster to complete a Moon city than a Mars city," Musk said. However, this does not mean Mars is a thing of the past, as the world's richest man claimed he still sees people living on Mars in the future.