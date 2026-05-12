EXCLUSIVE: Stephen Colbert Blocked Guest Hosts During Sick Leave Over Fears They Would 'Overshadow Him' — Years Before CBS Axed Late-Night Talk Show

The television personality, 61, was forced to skip filming several episodes when his appendix ruptured in late 2023, and according to a source, he feared stand-ins might "overshadow" him on The Late Show – and maybe even cause him to lose his highly-coveted gig, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Years before Stephen Colbert 's hit show was sent to come to an end , the late-night host worried about guests taking over for him during sick leave.

"Stephen is not exactly a ‘ pass the baton ’ type of person," a separate source close to the show revealed. "There’s no chance of him handing over the reins to someone who might want to push him out of the way too!"

Although CBS encouraged Colbert to consider a several temporary hosts to take over, the source said he just wasn't having it.

"Colbert’s decision to stick with reruns highlights a deep level of insecurity ," an insider shared, noting that his concerns highlighted a deep "underlying fear and paranoia

When Colbert returned to the show on December 11, 2023, he detailed the harrowing experience of working in agony before he realized that something was seriously wrong.

"The pain was manageable," he joked. "It only hurt when I moved. And when I didn’t."

His band leader, Louis Cato, quipped back, "I knew something was wrong when, for the first time in almost nine years, you had to rehearse the monologue sitting at the desk with a barf bucket next to you."

Colbert eventually underwent surgery to fix his ruptured organ, a sight for the doctors that he playfully compared to an action movie.

"When they opened me up it was like they shot John Wick 5 down there," he teased.