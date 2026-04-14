Stephen Colbert Reignites Nasty Feud with Donald Trump as Late-Night Host Compares Him to 'Hitler' in Blistering Monologue — After Prez Attacks Pope Leo

Speaking on his Monday night show, Colbert said: "According to one Italian religious historian, not even Hitler or Mussolini attacked the Pope so directly and publicly."

He then quipped: "It's never great when someone says, 'You should really be more discreet and respectful. You know, like Hitler.'"

Trump’s tirade at Pope Leo was sparked by the Pontiff's opposition to the conflict with Iran. He's also hit out at Trump’s immigration policy.

Taking to Truth Social, Trump ranted: "Pope Leo is WEAK on Crime, and terrible for Foreign Policy … I don't want a Pope who thinks it’s OK for Iran to have a Nuclear Weapon.

"I don't want a Pope who thinks it's terrible that America attacked Venezuela, a Country that was sending massive amounts of Drugs into the United States and, even worse, emptying their prisons, including murderers, drug dealers, and killers, into our Country.

"And I don’t want a Pope who criticizes the President of the United States because I’m doing exactly what I was elected, IN A LANDSLIDE, to do, setting Record Low Numbers in Crime, and creating the Greatest Stock Market in History."