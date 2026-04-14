Stephen Colbert Reignites Nasty Feud with Donald Trump as Late-Night Host Compares Him to 'Hitler' in Blistering Monologue — After Prez Attacks Pope Leo
April 14 2026, Published 6:25 p.m. ET
Stephen Colbert has risked the wrath of Donald Trump once again after comparing the president to Hitler, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The late-night host called out Trump after the 79-year-old ripped Pope Leo.
What Did Stephen Colbert Say About Trump?
Speaking on his Monday night show, Colbert said: "According to one Italian religious historian, not even Hitler or Mussolini attacked the Pope so directly and publicly."
He then quipped: "It's never great when someone says, 'You should really be more discreet and respectful. You know, like Hitler.'"
Trump’s tirade at Pope Leo was sparked by the Pontiff's opposition to the conflict with Iran. He's also hit out at Trump’s immigration policy.
Taking to Truth Social, Trump ranted: "Pope Leo is WEAK on Crime, and terrible for Foreign Policy … I don't want a Pope who thinks it’s OK for Iran to have a Nuclear Weapon.
"I don't want a Pope who thinks it's terrible that America attacked Venezuela, a Country that was sending massive amounts of Drugs into the United States and, even worse, emptying their prisons, including murderers, drug dealers, and killers, into our Country.
"And I don’t want a Pope who criticizes the President of the United States because I’m doing exactly what I was elected, IN A LANDSLIDE, to do, setting Record Low Numbers in Crime, and creating the Greatest Stock Market in History."
Colbert's fellow late-night host Jimmy Kimmel, another big Trump critic, also slammed the president’s take on the Pope.
He said, "What does the pope have to do with crime? He’s not Batman, he's the pope. This is what happens when you sell Bibles instead of reading them… We have a fight between the president and the Pope. The world has become a real-life episode of South Park."
Trump has been critical of both Colbert and Kimmel in the past.
And for Colbert, in particular, his clashes with Trump was rumored to be the reason why CBS pulled his show, which officially ends in May.
Stephen Colbert's Career Decline
Radar recently told how losing his show has triggered a professional and personal decline for the 61-year-old.
An insider said, “The grim realities of winding down a major production like The Late Show are playing out in a pretty dark way.
"It's all created a dark, toxic vibe at the show and on the set, because these network-backed writing and producing jobs are hard to come by in New York City – people stay in them for decades if they can.”
“You can practically smell the misery and pain that hang in the air," the source added.
Meanwhile, the late-night host has also been openly fighting with CBS bosses about the show's content, adding to the dismal atmosphere.
Colbert himself is just starting to face the bleak reality that he doesn't have a ton of options once the show wraps.
Rumors that he'd signed a $13.5million deal with Netflix for a seven-episode series turned out to be false.
"He has not yet outlined a plan for what he's going to do after the show ends and who on the staff will come with him," a source claimed.
"There's been chatter for a while that he can start a podcast and even transform himself into the left-wing answer to Tucker Carlson, but that's not what Stephen wants."