EXCLUSIVE: No Last Laughs for Stephen Colbert — Why Washed-Up Comic Has Nothing to Smile About Anymore

Canceled comic Stephen Colbert is closing in on the end of his show's run on CBS, and RadarOnline.com can reveal he's crushed that very few of his so-called friends have stepped up to help in his hour of dire need and that he still doesn't have a plan B lined up.

Meanwhile, the clock is ticking – it was just announced that the final episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert will air in less than two months, on May 21.

"The grim realities of winding down a major production like The Late Show are playing out in a pretty dark way," said a network insider. "It's all created a dark, toxic vibe at the show and on the set, because these network-backed writing and producing jobs are hard to come by in New York City – people stay in them for decades if they can."