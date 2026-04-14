Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Stephen Colbert
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: No Last Laughs for Stephen Colbert — Why Washed-Up Comic Has Nothing to Smile About Anymore

stephen colbert faces career struggles comic loses edge
Source: MEGA

Stephen Colbert faces career struggles as the comic loses edge and battles declining momentum.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

April 14 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Canceled comic Stephen Colbert is closing in on the end of his show's run on CBS, and RadarOnline.com can reveal he's crushed that very few of his so-called friends have stepped up to help in his hour of dire need and that he still doesn't have a plan B lined up.

Meanwhile, the clock is ticking – it was just announced that the final episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert will air in less than two months, on May 21.

"The grim realities of winding down a major production like The Late Show are playing out in a pretty dark way," said a network insider. "It's all created a dark, toxic vibe at the show and on the set, because these network-backed writing and producing jobs are hard to come by in New York City – people stay in them for decades if they can."

Article continues below advertisement

'Smell The Misery And Pain'

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
CBS tensions reportedly grew as Stephen Colbert clashed with bosses over 'The Late Show' content.
Source: MEGA

CBS tensions reportedly grew as Stephen Colbert clashed with bosses over 'The Late Show' content.

Article continues below advertisement

"You can practically smell the misery and pain that hang in the air," the source added.

Meanwhile, the 61-year-old late-night host has also been openly fighting with CBS bosses about the show's content, adding to the dismal atmosphere.

Colbert himself is just starting to face the bleak reality that he doesn't have a ton of options once the show wraps.

Rumors that he'd signed a $13.5million deal with Netflix for a seven-episode series turned out to be false.

Article continues below advertisement

Plans After The Show

Article continues below advertisement
A source said Colbert has not outlined post-'The Late Show' plans.
Source: MEGA

A source said Colbert has not outlined post-'The Late Show' plans.

Article continues below advertisement

"He has not yet outlined a plan for what he's going to do after the show ends and who on the staff will come with him," a source said.

"There's been chatter for a while that he can start a podcast and even transform himself into the left-wing answer to Tucker Carlson, but that's not what Stephen wants."

According to our mole, his preference is to stay on network television and do pretty much the same show he's been doing for the last 10 years – for different bosses.

Article continues below advertisement

Facing Reality

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
country joes x rated regret career crushed one word

EXCLUSIVE: Country Joe's X-Rated Regret — How 'Woodstock' Star's Career Was Crushed by Only One Word

The Jeffrey Epstein files have revealed what Princess Diana knew about the serial predator and his actions.

EXCLUSIVE: Fresh Jeffrey Epstein Files Shocker — What Princess Diana Knew About Serial Predator

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
James Corden is cited as a cautionary example for Colbert's post-show future.
Source: MEGA

James Corden is cited as a cautionary example for Colbert's post-show future.

So far, his reps have not been able to pull a rabbit out of their hats with an offer for a new show.

"They were just as shocked by the cancellation last year as Stephen was," the source said.

"Now Stephen needs to face the reality that he's going to have to completely reinvent himself if he wants to avoid the fate that his fellow late-night outcast James Corden suffered, which is a total loss of relevance among American audiences when his show went off the air."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.