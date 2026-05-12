EXCLUSIVE: Radar Reveals How Rihanna and Beyoncé Have Finally Ended Their 'Two-Decade Feud'

Rihanna and Beyoncé appear to have drawn a line under years of rumored animosity at this year's Met Gala – with the two pop powerhouses openly celebrating together at the event after decades of speculation about one of music's most enduring alleged feuds. As RadarOnline.com reported, the singers attended the annual Met Gala in New York alongside their partners, A$AP Rocky and Jay-Z.

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Rihanna And Beyoncé Reunite At Glamorous Afterparty

Source: Mega Rihanna and Beyoncé attended the annual Met Gala in New York City.

Rihanna, 38, and Beyoncé, 44, have spent much of the past 20 years dominating popular music while repeatedly facing rumors of rivalry tied to Jay-Z's label Roc Nation, shifting album release schedules, and online fan wars. But according to sources who saw them at the gala, the atmosphere between the pair was warm and relaxed as they attended the same afterparty following fashion's biggest night. Rihanna appeared to publicly signal the thaw while speaking on the red carpet before the gala. She declared, "We're going to Beyonce and Jay-Z's after party." The singer then joked, "Are you kidding? There's only one after party!"

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The 'Tension' Between the Two Stars May Be 'Gone'

Source: Mega Rihanna declared her plans to attend Beyoncé and Jay-Z's afterparty.

A source familiar with the event said the pair of performers spent part of the evening socializing together, describing the moment as symbolic after years of gossip surrounding their relationship. Our insider added: "People in the room were definitely aware of the history and the rumors, so seeing Rihanna openly talk about heading to Beyoncé and Jay-Z's party felt significant. It was seen as the clearest sign yet that whatever tension may once have existed is gone." Another music industry source claimed much of the supposed feud had always been amplified by fans and internet culture eager to pit two successful Black women against each other. The source insider noted: "There has always been enormous fascination with the idea of Beyoncé and Rihanna competing for the same crown. In reality, they occupied different lanes creatively, but the Internet turned every release, award, and public appearance into evidence of a battle."

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What Started the Feud

Source: Mega A former employee admitted to fabricating an affair between Rihanna and Jay-Z in 2005.

The rivalry rumors first gained traction in 2005 after a former employee of Rihanna falsely claimed the singer had an affair with Jay-Z in order to secure a breakthrough hit. The individual later admitted the allegation was fabricated and described it as a reckless publicity stunt carried out 'out of desperation.' Speculation intensified again in 2016 when Beyoncé released Formation shortly after Rihanna unveiled Anti, her first studio album since 2012's Unapologetic. Fans questioned the timing, particularly after Rihanna appeared to like an Instagram post criticizing the Grammys for failing to nominate Anti for Album of the Year and Song of the Year. One fan wrote online: "Fk u Grammys, ANTI did amazing things this year and y'all played her. I think y'all shook."

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Source: Mega The singer urged the public to stop pitting successful Black women against each other.