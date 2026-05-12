Donald Trump Berates Female Journalist as She Questions Skyrocketing Ballroom Price Tag: 'You Are Not a Smart Person'

Trump proudly insisted the controversial ballroom expansion was still ahead of schedule and under budget despite reports that the price tag had ballooned into the hundreds of millions, per The Daily Beast.

"We have a ballroom that's under budget. It's going up right here," Trump bragged while discussing the massive construction project. "I've doubled the size of it because we obviously need that. And we're right now on budget, under budget, and ahead of schedule."

But the tense exchange quickly escalated after a female journalist attempted to point out the reported spike in costs.

"The price has doubled–" the reporter began before Trump abruptly cut her off mid-sentence.

"I doubled the size of it, you dumb person! Doubled the size," the president snapped as he appeared to hunch down toward her eye level. "You are not a smart person."