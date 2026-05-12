Donald Trump Berates Female Journalist as She Questions Skyrocketing Ballroom Price Tag: 'You Are Not a Smart Person'
May 12 2026, Published 5:10 p.m. ET
Donald Trump lashed out at a female reporter after she questioned the soaring cost of his lavish new White House ballroom project, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 79-year-old president appeared visibly irritated Tuesday afternoon while speaking to reporters before departing Washington, D.C., for Beijing, China.
Ballroom Blow-Up
Trump proudly insisted the controversial ballroom expansion was still ahead of schedule and under budget despite reports that the price tag had ballooned into the hundreds of millions, per The Daily Beast.
"We have a ballroom that's under budget. It's going up right here," Trump bragged while discussing the massive construction project. "I've doubled the size of it because we obviously need that. And we're right now on budget, under budget, and ahead of schedule."
But the tense exchange quickly escalated after a female journalist attempted to point out the reported spike in costs.
"The price has doubled–" the reporter began before Trump abruptly cut her off mid-sentence.
"I doubled the size of it, you dumb person! Doubled the size," the president snapped as he appeared to hunch down toward her eye level. "You are not a smart person."
Fresh Backlash Erupts
Trump's latest clash with the female reporter comes after the president sparked another wave of backlash during an Oval Office press conference in April.
As the briefing wrapped up, a CBS News reporter attempted to ask about developments in the Strait of Hormuz before an aide appeared ready to cut her off.
According to reports, Trump then made a quick dismissive hand gesture signaling he wanted the journalist Olivia Rinaldi to move along before she could finish asking her question.
Pattern of Remarks
The incident added to a growing list of controversial exchanges involving Trump and female journalists.
Back in November 2025, the president came under fire after snapping at a reporter who questioned him about his past association with Jeffrey Epstein.
"Quiet, quiet, piggy," Trump fired back during the tense exchange, triggering immediate outrage across social media.
He also raised eyebrows earlier this year after appearing to focus on a reporter's appearance instead of answering her question directly.
"I just like to watch her talk," Trump said while turning toward Vice President J.D. Vance as laughter erupted inside the room.
During another fiery interaction, Trump took aim at CNN anchor Kaitlan Collins, telling her: "She's a young woman. I don't think I've ever seen you smile."
Feud With the Press Intensifies
Trump has also continued escalating his long-running war with major media outlets and high-profile reporters.
Earlier this year, the president reignited his bitter feud with veteran New York Times journalist Maggie Haberman in a furious Truth Social rant.
"Maggot Hagerman, just another SLEAZEBAG writer for The Failing New York Times, insists on writing false stories about me," Trump wrote.