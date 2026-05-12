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Home > News > Jeffrey Epstein

Epstein's Cellmate Hits Back at Pedo's Brother After He Claimed the Alleged 'Suicide Note' Is a Fake — 'I Gain Nothing By That Letter'

Photo of Jeffrey Epstein, Alleged Suicide Note
Source: Department of Justice

Jeffrey Epstein's cellmate fired back at brother Mark's doubt of an authentic suicide note.

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May 12 2026, Published 5:05 p.m. ET

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Jeffrey Epstein's cellmate, Nick Tartaglione, has fired back at Mark Epstein's claim that his brother's recently revealed suicide note is a "forgery," RadarOnline.com can report, and insists the sex fiend was murdered.

Tartaglione seemed to believe Mark was trying to implicate him in Jeffrey's death, which did not sit well with him.

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'I Just Told the Truth'

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photo of jeffrey epstein
Source: Department of Justice

Jeffrey Epstein tried unsuccessfully to kill himself in July, 2019, before succeeding a month later.

Tartaglione, a disgraced ex-cop serving four life sentences, said Mark is wrong if he wants to insinuate he played a role in Jeffrey's death – or the note.

"If Epstein’s brother doubts that it’s authentic, have him to hire his own handwriting experts and authenticate it." Tartaglione told House Inhabit Substack writer Jessica Reed Kraus from prison. "I gain nothing either way by that letter. Like always, I just told the truth."

That "truth," according to Tartaglione, was that he stumbled upon the note, revealing it had been ripped from a yellow legal pad and hidden in plain sight.

At the time, the cellmates had reportedly gotten into a fight with each other, and Mark hinted there could have been a motivation to kill Jeffrey.

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Jeffrey Epstein 'Felt Safe' with Cellmate Nick Tartaglione

epstein noose
Source: Department of Justice

A noose was discovered fashioned out of some of Jeffrey Epstein's prison clothes.

But Tartaglione insisted Jeffrey felt he was one of the few people in prison he could trust.

"Jeffrey Epstein wanted to be put back in the cell with me," he claimed a 50-page report concluded. "Epstein offered me money to not return to general population and stay in the box with him because he felt safe with me."

He explained: "It's not that we were great buddies or anything, I'm just not an animal. I wasn’t going to hurt him or bully him or extort him or anything. My goal is to go home. I don’t gain anything from bullying him."

Besides, the hulking Tartaglione said Jeffrey wouldn't stand a chance if the two did come to blows again.

"Jeffrey Epstein had marks around his neck because he tried to hang himself. At the time, I was, you know, 240, 250 pounds, and had a bench press over 500 pounds. If I wanted to hurt Jeffrey Epstein, I could have hurt Jeffrey Epstein."

"I didn't hurt Jeffrey Epstein. Jeffrey Epstein killed himself," Tartaglione doubled down.

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Nick Tartaglione Worked to Save Jeffrey Epstein's Life

Jeffrey Epstein EMS
Source: Department of Justice

The cellmate claimed he was among the first to administer CPR to the sex offender.

In fact, Tartaglione took credit for bringing Jeffrey back from the void after his first suicide attempt in July 2019. According to Kraus, Epstein appeared to be sleeping, snoring loudly that night.

"Nick put in headphones and went to sleep. At some point, he felt something hit his leg. When his eyes adjusted to the dark, he saw Epstein hanging, his eyes partly open."

Kraus writes that Tartaglione claimed he used a "small razor blade inmates were allowed for grooming. Nick says he cut Epstein down and began chest compressions while calling for guards. He says Epstein regained breathing before officers arrived."

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Mark Epstein Declares 'B.S.'

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Photo of Jeffrey Epstein
Source: Department of Justice

Mark Epstein claims bruises on his brother show he was murdered.

But there seems to be no convincing Mark, who blasted about the note: "It's bulls--t and let me explain why. I've known Jeff all my life. If he was going to kill himself, if he was going to write a suicide note, he would've written it 'to somebody,' not just a blanket statement saying goodbye. I don't buy that."

Plus, Mark claims that there were "other bruises" on the disgraced financier's body that the New York City Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ignored.

He alleges that these marks "prove conclusively that it could not have been a suicide."

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