Epstein's Cellmate Hits Back at Pedo's Brother After He Claimed the Alleged 'Suicide Note' Is a Fake — 'I Gain Nothing By That Letter'

Tartaglione seemed to believe Mark was trying to implicate him in Jeffrey's death, which did not sit well with him.

Jeffrey Epstein 's cellmate, Nick Tartaglione, has fired back at Mark Epstein's claim that his brother's recently revealed suicide note is a "forgery," RadarOnline.com can report, and insists the sex fiend was murdered.

Jeffrey Epstein tried unsuccessfully to kill himself in July, 2019, before succeeding a month later.

At the time, the cellmates had reportedly gotten into a fight with each other, and Mark hinted there could have been a motivation to kill Jeffrey.

That "truth," according to Tartaglione, was that he stumbled upon the note, revealing it had been ripped from a yellow legal pad and hidden in plain sight.

"If Epstein’s brother doubts that it’s authentic, have him to hire his own handwriting experts and authenticate it." Tartaglione told House Inhabit Substack writer Jessica Reed Kraus from prison. "I gain nothing either way by that letter. Like always, I just told the truth."

Tartaglione, a disgraced ex-cop serving four life sentences, said Mark is wrong if he wants to insinuate he played a role in Jeffrey's death – or the note.

But Tartaglione insisted Jeffrey felt he was one of the few people in prison he could trust.

"Jeffrey Epstein wanted to be put back in the cell with me," he claimed a 50-page report concluded. "Epstein offered me money to not return to general population and stay in the box with him because he felt safe with me."

He explained: "It's not that we were great buddies or anything, I'm just not an animal. I wasn’t going to hurt him or bully him or extort him or anything. My goal is to go home. I don’t gain anything from bullying him."

Besides, the hulking Tartaglione said Jeffrey wouldn't stand a chance if the two did come to blows again.

"Jeffrey Epstein had marks around his neck because he tried to hang himself. At the time, I was, you know, 240, 250 pounds, and had a bench press over 500 pounds. If I wanted to hurt Jeffrey Epstein, I could have hurt Jeffrey Epstein."

"I didn't hurt Jeffrey Epstein. Jeffrey Epstein killed himself," Tartaglione doubled down.