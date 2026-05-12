'Remember Sleepy Joe?': 'Morning Joe' Hosts Troll Trump Admin's Excuse Saying Prez Was 'Blinking' During Oval Office Event — Amid Speculation He 'Fell Asleep'

Scarborough later pointed to Trump's past criticism of former President Joe Biden, recalling how conservatives repeatedly mocked Biden with the nickname "Sleepy Joe."

"You know, the thing is, everybody's entitled to sleep," Scarborough said. "But you remember Sleepy Joe?"

Both Brzezinski and Lemire said they did.

Referencing a moment when Biden briefly closed his eyes during a memorial service in Hawaii, Scarborough continued: "'Sleepy Joe, Sleepy Joe.' Trump's people just went absolutely crazy."

Speaking about Trump, he added: "This isn't the first time he's appeared to be taking a catnap in the Oval Office."

"You can't just go on and on and on about Sleepy Joe, Sleepy Joe, Sleepy Joe, and then sleep even more in the White House than your predecessor did," Scarborough said.