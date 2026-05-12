Eminem's Troubled Ex-Wife Kimberly Mathers Looks Unrecognizable in Shocking Mug Shot After Pleading No Contest Following Alleged Hit-and-Run Crash

The 51-year-old, who was famously married to the rap icon, 53, looked exhausted and worn down in the newly surfaced booking photo tied to her February arrest for DUI and hit-and-run charges.

Eminem's ex-wife Kim Scott Mathers appeared disheveled and nearly unrecognizable in a shocking new mug shot released after her alleged drunken crash sent a parked truck flying roughly 50 feet down a Michigan street, RadarOnline.com can report.

According to court records and police reports, Scott pleaded no contest Monday to operating a vehicle while impaired and leaving the scene of a property damage accident stemming from the chaotic crash in Chesterfield Township, Michigan.

Authorities alleged Scott was behind the wheel of her black Range Rover when she slammed into a parked Dodge Ram truck with such force that it launched the vehicle across the roadway.

But the drama allegedly did not stop there.

Police claimed Scott fled the scene and drove back to her nearby home, where she allegedly crashed yet again, this time into her own garage while attempting to park the damaged SUV.