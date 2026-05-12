Eminem's Troubled Ex-Wife Kimberly Mathers Looks Unrecognizable in Shocking Mug Shot After Pleading No Contest Following Alleged Hit-and-Run Crash
May 12 2026, Published 4:39 p.m. ET
Eminem's ex-wife Kim Scott Mathers appeared disheveled and nearly unrecognizable in a shocking new mug shot released after her alleged drunken crash sent a parked truck flying roughly 50 feet down a Michigan street, RadarOnline.com can report.
The 51-year-old, who was famously married to the rap icon, 53, looked exhausted and worn down in the newly surfaced booking photo tied to her February arrest for DUI and hit-and-run charges.
Kim Scott Mathers Accused of Fleeing the Scene
According to court records and police reports, Scott pleaded no contest Monday to operating a vehicle while impaired and leaving the scene of a property damage accident stemming from the chaotic crash in Chesterfield Township, Michigan.
Authorities alleged Scott was behind the wheel of her black Range Rover when she slammed into a parked Dodge Ram truck with such force that it launched the vehicle across the roadway.
But the drama allegedly did not stop there.
Police claimed Scott fled the scene and drove back to her nearby home, where she allegedly crashed yet again, this time into her own garage while attempting to park the damaged SUV.
Confessed to Hitting Vehicle
According to reports, Scott’s teenage son Parker and three of his friends were allegedly inside the vehicle during the terrifying ordeal as she was taking the teenagers shopping before the incident.
A nearby resident reportedly witnessed the crashes and contacted authorities.
When officers arrived at Scott’s home, police said the troubled ex-wife admitted she had been driving the vehicle and allegedly told officers, "I know what this is about," before confessing she hit the parked truck.
Driving Under The Influence
Scott allegedly attempted to blame another driver for causing the collision.
However, officers claimed she displayed multiple signs of intoxication, including glossy eyes, slurred speech and a lethargic demeanor.
Authorities also reported smelling a strong odor of alcohol coming from Scott during the encounter.
According to the police report, Scott insisted she had consumed only "two margaritas at Chili’s" before getting behind the wheel.
Authorities later administered a breathalyzer test, which allegedly showed Scott registered a blood alcohol content of 0.079 percent.
Personal Setback for Scott
Police additionally claimed they discovered an empty bottle of Crown Royal Apple and a root beer can suspected of containing alcohol inside the SUV.
During the booking process, officers reportedly noted Scott appeared confused and struggled to stay awake while answering questions about the crash involving her garage door.
The disturbing arrest marks the latest personal setback for Scott, who has long battled addiction and mental health struggles over the years.
Scott and Eminem famously married in 1999 before divorcing in 2001. The former couple briefly reconciled and remarried in 2006 before splitting again just months later. They share a daughter, Hailie Jade, together.
As Radar previously reported, Scott has faced numerous public struggles throughout the years, including prior substance abuse issues and legal troubles.
Scott is currently scheduled to be sentenced on June 17 in Macomb County District Court.