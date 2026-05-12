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Home > News > Kai Trump

Trump's Granddaughter Kai, 19, Destroys School Classroom in Chaotic Senior Prank Before Graduation — 'We Trashed This Room'

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Source: Kai Trump/YouTube, @kaitrumpgolfer/Instagram

Kai Trump helped toss paper around a classroom as part of senior prank day.

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May 12 2026, Updated 4:36 p.m. ET

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Kai Trump gives off the air of a well-behaved teen on social media, but all bets were off during senior prank day when she gleefully "trashed" her favorite teacher’s classroom in a wild graduation stunt, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The 19-year-old shared how she and her fellow students at The Benjamin School made a massive mess of the campus, with Donald Trump's eldest grandchild even signing her name across an educator's desk.

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Getting Wild on Her Former Classroom

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Photo of Kai Trump
Source: Kai Trump/YouTube

Kai Trump tossed a roll of paper towels across the room as part of senior prank day.

Kai took her 1.48 million YouTube subscribers along on her last full week as a high schooler in a new vlog.

Part of the senior prank included putting all the classroom chairs in the hallways, while the students covered outdoor stairways with upside-down solo cups to make them nearly impossible to navigate.

Kai was seen perched on top of a desk, laughing as she launched a roll of paper towels across the room. She even left behind a cheeky calling card on the classroom whiteboard by proudly magnetizing her senior photo beneath the University of Miami logo to mark her next chapter.

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Autograph on the Teacher's Desk

Photo of Kai Trump Desk
Source: Kai Trump/YouTube

Kai Trump signed her name on her teacher's desk as part of the prank.

"This is the room. And then, just so he knew I was there," Kai told viewers as she panned down to her teacher's desk with her name scrawled across it in perfect cursive penmanship, noting that it was "dry erase" and wouldn't be there permanently.

"All right. So, we trashed this room completely," she shared, walking out of another classroom where paper towels were seen hanging from the ceiling as other students went about making a total mess.

Kai went on to give a campus tour where all of the blue and orange chairs in the school courtyard had been turned on their sides.

Streamers, crepe paper rolls and walls of plastic wrap lined the school's exterior areas as the University of Miami golf recruit stated, "This is quite good. This is quite great," about her and her fellow students' handiwork.

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School Campus Chaos

Photo of Kai Trump school
Source: Kai Trump/YouTube

Kai Trump gave fans a look at how her senior prank day turned out at her school.

The following day, Kai gave fans a full tour of the trashed campus, noting, "We're gonna have to clean it up," once everyone had a good look at the senior prank-day stunt.

Proving she's still a good kid, Kai ended the day on the couch at home, writing thank-you notes to her teachers for their hard work over the years.

"It's crazy. It's happening. I'm very emotional today. I think tomorrow's going to be 10 times worse, but you know, excited for the next chapter. Ready for the next chapter," the teen shared ahead of her final day as a high school senior.

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Donald Trump Jr. Calls Daughter Kai a 'Good Girl'

Photo of Kai and Donald Trump Jr.
Source: Kai Trump/YouTube

Donald Trump Jr. gushed about how his daughter is a 'good girl' and a 'hard worker.'

Kai's own father, Donald Trump Jr., admitted she's a "great" kid and far less trouble than he was at her age.

When the businessman came over to ex-wife Vanessa's house as his daughter got ready for her senior prom in another vlog, Don Jr. told Kai, "The only rule for prom is whatever you think I would have done at prom, don't do that. And if you follow those rules, everyone will be okay. Like whatever I would do, just don't."

As his daughter agreed she'd be the "opposite" of her father, Don Jr. gushed about Kai, "She is the cutest. She's a good girl. She works hard. Love her very much."

"Yes. Thank you. I appreciate it," Kai replied. "I am a hard worker."

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