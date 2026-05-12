Catholic Deacon, 33, Mauled to Death in Suspected Bear Attack Left Heartbreaking Voicemail to His Father While on Fatal Hike

According to Anthony's father, Arthur Pollio, the 33-year-old left him the touching message, telling the Sun Sentinel his "fearless" son sounded out of breath while giving him details on his day.

Anthony told his father, "love you," before the message ended. Arthur explained that while his son was an experienced hunter, he was likely caught off guard by the aggressive bear.

Anthony's body is said to have been found about 50 feet off the path he was on. According to the park's news release, he had sustained injuries consistent with a bear attack.

An autopsy has yet to be completed.