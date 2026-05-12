'It's So Pathetic': Marjorie Taylor Greene Rages MAGA Stars Are Too Scared to Blast Trump and Lose Access to Mar-a-Lago Parties and White House Events

Greene unloaded in a fiery social media rant where she questioned why conservative influencers were not speaking out over inflation, gas prices, and foreign spending.

"MAGA influencers arent raging about the rising inflation at 3.8 percent, gas prices over $4.50/gallon, spending $40billion dollars, and rapidly rising on another foreign war in the Middle East, and Trump headed to China with the oligarchy corporate elites to sell out America to China!!!" she wrote.

She then mocked pro-Trump figures, saying, "No, these hypocrites are looking hard in the mirror, slapping their own faces, screaming at themselves, 'DON’T BE A PANICAN!!!'"