'It's So Pathetic': Marjorie Taylor Greene Rages MAGA Stars Are Too Scared to Blast Trump and Lose Access to Mar-a-Lago Parties and White House Events
May 12 2026, Published 3:59 p.m. ET
MAGA infighting exploded into public view after Marjorie Taylor Greene accused conservative influencers of staying silent to protect their access to Donald Trump and his inner circle, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The outspoken congresswoman claimed MAGA personalities are too terrified to criticize Trump because they don't want to lose invitations to Mar-a-Lago parties and exclusive White House events.
MTG Unloads on MAGA Influencers
Greene unloaded in a fiery social media rant where she questioned why conservative influencers were not speaking out over inflation, gas prices, and foreign spending.
"MAGA influencers arent raging about the rising inflation at 3.8 percent, gas prices over $4.50/gallon, spending $40billion dollars, and rapidly rising on another foreign war in the Middle East, and Trump headed to China with the oligarchy corporate elites to sell out America to China!!!" she wrote.
She then mocked pro-Trump figures, saying, "No, these hypocrites are looking hard in the mirror, slapping their own faces, screaming at themselves, 'DON’T BE A PANICAN!!!'"
'It’s Soooooooo PATHETIC'
The Georgia Republican escalated her criticism by claiming influencers are protecting their social standing inside Trump's orbit rather than speaking honestly.
"All because they don't want to get left out of Maralago parties and WH events," she claimed. "It's sooooooooooo PATHETIC."
"You really have to ask who is funding them? Both foreign and domestic, or actually it's one and the same," she ended.
Greene Turns Her Fury on Both Parties
The latest MAGA meltdown came just days after Greene launched another explosive rant targeting both Republicans and Democrats, claiming Americans are becoming "fully disgusted" with the country's political system.
In a lengthy post shared to X, Greene blasted both parties over redistricting battles, government spending and political infighting, writing: "It's a really sad state that our country is in when both political parties are using redistricting as their main strategy to win midterms."
The Georgia Republican argued neither side was giving voters meaningful accomplishments or policy goals, instead claiming Democrats and Republicans alike are obsessed with "team sports" politics and maintaining power through redrawn district maps.
Greene also insisted that "both parties have failed miserably," while pointing to the national debt, foreign wars and political scandals as evidence that Americans are rapidly losing faith in Washington.
'It’s Bulls--t': Epstein's Brother Mark Claims Bombshell Suicide Note Was a 'Forgery' — As He Continues To Deny Vile Pedo Took His Own Life Behind Bars
'There Is No Other Option'
The MAGA firebrand escalated her tirade, writing: "Both parties are filled with corruption and scandals. And both parties are completely captured by rich donors, corporate lobbies, and foreign donors and interests."
Greene claimed frustration among voters has reached a breaking point, adding: "So many Americans are fully disgusted with both parties to the point they don't even want to vote, but have nowhere to turn."
"There has never been a better time than now to begin the development of support for independent candidates," she said.
According to Greene, voters are craving candidates that run on "issues and not team jerseys."
The congresswoman concluded her fiery message by suggesting the current political system may no longer be sustainable, warning: "While yes, this is no easy task, but it's coming to the point where there is no other option but to break the two-party system and build something new to support Americans."